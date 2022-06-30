3 players from the USFL the Dallas Cowboys should evaluate

Stephen Jones once told us that the talent acquisition business was 24/7 and although we are heading into the Fourth of July weekend, it doesn't mean that the Cowboys should be done trying to upgrade their roster.

We are just under four weeks away from the start of NFL training camp. With the new USFL league’s first season coming to an end, it allows the Dallas Cowboys a unique opportunity to look at some fresh talent on game film, and then possibly bring in some players for workouts and camp opportunities. Uniquely, because these players have just completed a full-season slate, NFL teams are getting a chance to look at players that are much farther along in the pursuit of game shape than the rest of the players on the team.

Here we take a look at three USFL standouts that may be able to help the Cowboys this season.

Davin Bellamy, DE, New Orleans Breakers

The young defensive end from the University of Georgia was the first non-QB taken in the USFL draft and was an impact player for the New Orleans Breakers from the beginning. Bellamy was named to the All-USFL first-team defense where he provided solid pass rush and played with a confidence that will help him transition back into the NFL where Bellamy has already spent time with the Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers, and Los Angeles Chargers.

The Cowboys have lost some production at the defensive end position with the loss of Randy Gregory in free agency, so it cannot hurt the Cowboys at all to try and get creative in finding a player that may be able to bring some juice to the position for training camp.

.@USFLBreakers DE Davin Bellamy (@DavinBellamy17) w/ the “change of pace” sack.



— DLineVids (@dlinevids1) May 5, 2022

KaVontae Turpin, WR, New Jersey Generals

KaVontae Turpin is an explosive playmaker that found his way carving through defenses and special teams units on his way to league MVP honors. The young wide receiver from TCU will surely be busy as his play throughout this USFL season was more than enough to garner league attention that will result in visits across the league. At 5’9”, 155 lbs, Turpin is on the smaller side, but in today’s NFL, his shifty, quick-play ability with the ball in his hand is the type of homerun threat the league is always looking for. The Cowboys specifically could use as many big play capable players as they can get as the offense has lost some talent from the year prior.

The league MVP doing what the league MVP does.



The @USFLGenerals take the lead thanks to KaVontae Turpin's punt return for a touchdown!

— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 25, 2022

Jerod Fernandez, LB, New Orleans Breakers

Jerod Fernandez is another star defensive player from the New Orleans Breakers alongside his teammate Davin Bellamy. The two defensive stars formed a dynamic duo wreaking havoc on opposing offensive linemen and rushing attacks all season long. The 28-year-old linebacker from North Carolina State brings juice in the middle of the defense and would help provide much needed depth inside at a very thin linebacking unit. The Cowboys have a lot of hope tied to some young players at the position, as well as some injured players in the linebacker room. They hope they can rehab and get into a groove that can help control the running game while being another playmaker along side Micah Parsons. Look for Fernandez to be active once he’s allowed to talk to other leagues, as the NFL is always looking for athletic linebackers to come in and provide some toughness in the middle that can also play sideline to sideline.