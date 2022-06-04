NFL 2022 betting preview: 3 Cowboys’ future bets to lock in before the start of the season

Even though the 2022 NFL regular season's kick-off is still a little over three months away, that doesn’t mean it’s too early to lock in some future bets before the start of the season. Today, we look at three future bets involving the Dallas Cowboys and tell you why each of them has enough value to take a chance on. (Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

1) Dallas Cowboys OVER 3.5 division wins (-120)

It’s pretty stunning when you look at just how dominant the Cowboys have been in their division during the past five seasons. Dating back to 2017, Dallas is 23-7 in games against the NFC East, including being 9-1 against the New York Giants and 7-3 against the now Washington Commanders.

The Cowboys are even 7-3 against the Philadelphia Eagles during that time span, showing no one team in the division has really given them all that much trouble.

While some teams in the division, particularly the Eagles, did make some nice upgrades this offseason, this is still clearly Dallas’ division to lose. The Cowboys have by far the best quarterback in the division, and that’s what will make the difference. Dak Prescott has dominated the NFC East during his time in the league and that will continue this season.

Even if the Cowboys go just 4-2 in the division you walk away a winner, making this bet a no-brainer.

2) Dak Prescott to lead the NFL in passing yards (+1200)

While there certainly is some tough competition to go up against, getting Dak Prescott at this high of a number is worth taking a flyer on. Prescott has thrown for at least 4,400 yards in both of his most recently fully healthy seasons and the signal-caller finished second in the league in 2019 with his 4,902 passing yards.

In 2020, Prescott was on pace to throw for about 5,500 yards before he got hurt in Week Five.

This season, Dallas faces six of the ten teams that gave up the most passing yards in football last season. Four of those matchups come at home, giving Dak plenty of opportunity to post some impressive passing numbers on his home turf.

As we saw in 2019 there’s no guarantee of a correlation between overall team success and quarterback passing yards, but if the Cowboys are going to be a good team this season Prescott is going to be the biggest deciding factor.

3) Dallas Cowboys to win the NFC (+900)

This one is certainly a long shot, but it’s hard not to jump at that value. Look, the NFC is wide open this season. Aaron Rodgers lost his best offensive weapon, Aaron Donald may have played his last game as a Los Angeles Ram, and Tom Brady has to slow down at some point. Right?

Are the Cowboys clearly the best team in the NFC? No, they probably are not. But, is there any team that is leaps and bounds better than the Cowboys in their own conference? You can’t really say there is.

In summation, there really aren’t any sure things in the NFC this season, giving Dallas as good a chance as any team to come out on top.

The Cowboys have a top-five to six quarterback, one of the best defensive players in football, and some outstanding offensive weapons. It’s worth taking a flyer at +900 that they make the playoffs, get hot in January, and finally figure out a way to make it back to the Super Bowl.