Cowboys news: Proposed trade sends DT Trysten Hill to Patriots for WR N’Keal Harry

A player swap? Could possibly be win-win for both organizations.

The Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots are turning out to be perfect partners for a potential trade that would give each team a much-needed addition. Since the departure of Amari Cooper, fans and media have speculated that the Cowboys would go add another veteran receiver, even after the additions of James Washington in free agency and the selection of Jalen Tolbert in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. Meanwhile, the Patriots addressed many of their needs this offseason but did not especially improve on the interior defensive line. New England signed journeyman DT Carl Davis to a vet minimum contract and drafted another DT in Sam Roberts, but took the Northwest Missouri State alum in the sixth round as a project player. With both teams not fully addressing those needs, a trade between Dallas and New England could be the perfect way to add to those areas while also moving two players that need a change of pace: Cowboys DT Trysten Hill and Patriots WR N’Keal Harry.

Continued prayers for Marion Barber and those closest to him.

Additional details on the death of 38-year-old Marion Barber, former Dallas Cowboys running back, are emerging - along with news from Barber’s family regarding his wish to forgo CTE examination in his will. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Barber was discovered by police in his apartment in Frisco underneath a running shower, and it is believed he was there for a number of days based on the decomposition level of body. Frisco police arrived on the scene on Thursday afternoon to perform a welfare check after a neighbor reported a water leak from Barber’s apartment. No foul play is suspended in the death of Barber, who was just over a week from his 39th birthday, and who is well-remembered for having engineered “The Greatest 2-Yard Run in NFL History.’’

Will Zeke prove he still amongst the best running backs in the NFL in 2022?

Even despite the injury, Elliot still started every game for the Cowboys, including Dallas’ Wild Card Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He collected 1,002 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns, adding another 287 yards and two touchdowns through the air. He finished with the seventh-most rushing yards and tied for seventh in the league in rushing TDs. For many other running backs around the NFL, that would be a career year. But not Elliot. The former first-round pick has consistently played at such a high level in his six years in the league, rushing for over 900 yards every season and over 1,300 in three of them, that he still feels that he still needs to prove himself this year after not playing at full strength last year. “I think every year we’ve got something to prove,’’ Elliott said.

Who’s the best rookie the Cowboys will face in 2022?

5. Jahan Dotson, WR, Washington Commanders Coming in at No.5 in my rankings is Washington Commanders WR Jahan Dotson, who I project to be a Cowboys headache for the next decade or so. Leading up to the draft, most of the talk was around WRs Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jameson Williams, and Drake London. However, after those four went quickly off the board, the Commanders (who desperately needed a WR) settled on Dotson. And to me, they landed a huge consolation prize. At Penn State, Dotson flashed his speed for the Nittany Lions every Saturday, as he finished his final season with 91 catches for 1,182 yards and 12 TDs. Dotson will enter the season likely as the WR2, and because of how much respect WR Terry McLaurin requires from defensive backs, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Dotson have 600+yards in his rookie season. Jumping to why he will be a problem for the Cowboys, if you look at their current CB Room, you could argue it’s good, but not great. Although CB Trevon Diggs did lock-up McLaurin last year, if all of the attention is solely on him–look for Dotson to eat against the Cowboys. Additionally, with reports that Commanders QB Carson Wentz is quickly developing a rapport with Dotson, watch out.

Cowboys’ OC Kellen Moore will be heavily scrutinized in 2022.

Moore under pressure for 2022 Kellen Moore has ascended the coaching ranks and has become a potential head coaching candidate around the league. Moore starred at quarterback while at Boise State before spending time as a backup in the league. He is among the smartest in the room and has shown glimpses of creativity while calling plays. Unfortunately, the Cowboys have yet to be as good on offense for a full season as the talent on the roster suggests. Blame it on quarterback play or the injuries that Dak Prescott has suffered. Maybe the declines of Ezekiel Elliott and the offensive line have played a part in that. Whatever you want to direct the blame to, it’s Kellen Moore’s job to fix things and find a solution. There are several things that Moore can get better at. For one, the Cowboys were around league average in explosive play rate last season. In a passing league filled with explosive plays, the Cowboys have to be better in that regard.

