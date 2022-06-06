Cowboys news: Micah Parsons is not taking the summer off, working with Demarcus Ware instead

The defensive rookie of the year looks to take the next step.

“It’s a blessing,” Parsons said of Ware’s mentoring. “Obviously after OTAs, we’re going to have a break where I can really tap into him. Obviously, I’ve been working out at different places, but during this break, I’m going to be in Dallas and have a good timeframe for me and him to just get a one-on-one.” The 39-year-old played his final three seasons in Denver, winning a Super Bowl with the Broncos. But then he came back to Dallas and signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the team that drafted him 11th overall in 2005, the franchise that he amassed 576 tackles and 117 sacks for over his first nine years as a pro. The body of work that will surely land Ware in Canton is already proving to also be excellent source material for Parsons as he figures out how to show some new wrinkles in his second NFL campaign. “I’ve watched a little bit of him,” Parsons told reporters this week in Frisco. “I watched a little bit of everybody this offseason, just learning how different people play and how different people react to things. But I’m going to play my own style, though. I think everyone is different, but how he saw the game and his reads, I can adapt that and absorb that knowledge from him.”

If you want to be the best, practicing against the best is helpful.

With a breakout season behind him, Schultz is now helping to guide fourth-round pick Jake Ferguson and the other tight ends on the roster, just like former Cowboys did for him when he was a budding rookie. But he’s doing so with some tough love and honesty. The Stanford product warned Ferguson that a lot would be asked of him and that this specific position in football isn’t easy: “I made that clear. I just reached out to him when he was drafted and said, ‘Hey, man, you’re going to be asked to do a lot. And it’s going to be like a mental process, in addition to just the transition coming into the league as a rookie tight end. You’re going against guys like DeMarcus Lawrence every week. Everybody is a D-Law. Every team’s got a D-Law.’ So I think you’re asked to do a lot, and you’re asked to do a lot very quickly – especially in this offense and what we ask our tight ends to do is a lot different than some other places.” Dalton Schultz talks about the difficulties of being a tight end for the Cowboys and argues his blocking is better than people think The soon-to-be fifth-year Cowboy also mentioned that tight ends don’t win on size and strength alone. Why? Because this league has some of the biggest, fastest, and strongest defensive ends in recent history. Here’s what he said about going against some of the top defensive talent when talking to the press at OTAs: “That’s why they get paid $20-mil-pus a year. They’re freaks. They’re freak athletes. So you’ve got to beat them with technique, you’ve got to beat them with speed, you’ve got to beat them with great footwork. If you’re able to do all of those things, that puts you in a good position to win.”

Only 98 days until the 2022 season opener for the Cowboys. Take a look at several significant “98s” in Dallas history.

The new season can’t get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium. Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games. But it’s never too early to count down to the start of the season. As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener. Today, we will continue with 98 days to the start of the season. Countdown: Play 98 Felix Jones Kickoff Return The Play: In front of the national audience of Monday Night Football, Felix Jones provided one of the longest returns in Cowboys history with a 98-yard kick return touchdown. The score put Dallas up 13-6 and was the precursor to an extremely entertaining 41-37 Cowboys win at Texas Stadium. It was Jones’ only kick return touchdown in his five-year NFL career.

The injury and subsequent declining production were not the most frustrating part of the year for Elliott.

The 2021 Dallas Cowboys season ended in disappointing fashion, with a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Ezekiel Elliott had an up-and-down 2021 season, falling off a bit from his All-Pro form at the beginning of his National Football League career. The playoff loss was the most “frustrating” part, though. “I’d say, if anything, it was the most frustrating just because we had a great year and then we didn’t do what we needed to do once we got to the playoffs. So that was the frustrating part.” Elliott and the Cowboys will look to bounce back in a big way during the 2022 season. Dallas opens its 2022 season against the Bucs on Sunday Night Football.

Who is your candidate for a Trevon Diggs-esque breakout season?

Cowboys breakout player No. 2: Osa Odighizuwa Last season Osa Odighizuwa burst onto the scene in Dallas. After Neville Gallimore fell to injury early, Osa stepped up to fill the void. And he did so in spectacular fashion…until the season caught up with him. As with many rookies, the length and demands of an NFL season took a toll on Osa. He faded significantly down the stretch and after starting the season red hot, he finished cold. After an offseason in the Dallas Cowboys strength and conditioning program, Osa should be well equipped to hold up to the rigors of a 17-game season (plus preseason, plus postseason). What we can’t ignore is how impactful Osa was when he wasn’t worn down. Most QB pressures among rookies this year: Micah Parsons – 15 Osa Odighizuwa – 10 Odafe Oweh – 9 Gregory Rousseau – 9 pic.twitter.com/4tfSGYY2Qu — PFF (@PFF) October 2, 2021 Osa Odighizuwa exploded off the snap. He shot gaps and impacted the running game as much as he disrupted the passing game.

Dallas is pushing their chips in on Steele in 2022. Will it pay off?

Any faith the Cowboys have in Terence is certainly not blind. Despite being an undrafted free agent just two years ago Steele has started in 27 of 33 possible games thanks to Collins’ and Tyron Smith’s injury issues the last two seasons. He’s played more than any other OT on the roster. Throughout his many snaps Steele’s proven that he’s far better right tackle than left. Like many OTs who lack that versatility, he’s a better prospect to be your starting RT than covering both positions in the swing role. Despite all of the previous starting work as a heavily-utilized backup, Terence has never entered a season as the official starter as he probably will in 2022. That could be a huge boost to his performance, being able to focus on one spot on the line and get even more work against the 1st-team defense. Cowboys OT Terence Steele While Terence Steele is the obvious favorite to be starting right tackle it could get interesting. The Cowboys have two intriguing prospects in Josh Ball and rookie Matt Waletzko, both entering the league with higher perceived potential than Steele did in 2020.

