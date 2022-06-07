2022 Dallas Cowboys preseason schedule officially finalized

The first week of June is just about over and therefore we are about a quarter of a way into the last month without any real sort of football action.

Obviously there are OTAs and minicamps going on, but for the most part the action is a bit slow until late July when NFL teams head out to training camp. The Dallas Cowboys will flock west to Oxnard where they will train before the preseason begins.

The league officially finalized the 2022 preseason schedule for all of their teams on Tuesday which means we know exactly what the situation is going to be for the Dallas Cowboys.

2022 Dallas Cowboys preseason schedule

Week 1: Saturday, August 13th at Denver Broncos at 9pm ET

Week 2: Saturday, August 20th at Los Angeles Chargers at 10pm ET

Week 3: Friday, August 26th vs. Seattle Seahawks at 8pm ET

The Cowboys were not selected for a nationally-televised preseason game this year which means all games will be broadcasted locally, a challenge that the preseason can present for those who don’t live locally around Dallas.

Dallas’ opponent in Week 1 in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be playing their third and final preseason game on Saturday, August 27th and it will be on the road. The Cowboys will turn around and host the Buccaneers two weeks later on Sunday, September 11th which means they will technically have a bit of an advantage although the bye week will mostly nullify that.

Get ready for preseason football.