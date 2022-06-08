Dak Prescott says he spoke to Dalton Schultz about contract situation, is confident in the process

This week got off to an interesting start for the Dallas Cowboys when it was reported that tight end Dalton Schultz will skip the remaining portion of OTAs that are voluntary amid contract negotiations with the team. What makes this situation so interesting is that Schultz technically just signed a new contract with the Cowboys. The team placed the franchise tag on the fifth-year tight end who went for over 800 yards last season with eight touchdowns, and unlike most holdout situations of that variety Schultz signed the tag as noted.

On top of signing the tag Schultz had previously been showing up to OTAs so this really is a bit of an about face. Still, though, it seems as if Schultz’s representation feels like this is the best move for him which is why he is going through with it.

Dak Prescott says he spoke with Dalton Schultz about the contract situation and is confident in the process

A recent example of someone who held out on the franchise tag in the more traditional way (using the term “hold out” in that context) is quarterback Dak Prescott. The Cowboys tagged Dak twice and he signed it the first time around before ultimately playing on the franchise tag in 2020.

Thankfully things did not come to that a year ago as the Cowboys got a long-term deal done with Prescott way before the eleventh hour. The Prescott and Schultz situations are not exactly apples to apples but they are obviously similar.

As a result of the similarity Prescott knows a thing or two about what Schultz is going through and said on Tuesday evening that he was aware of Dalton’s decisions and that he is confident in the process that will unfold.

Dak Prescott is not disappointed in Dalton Schultz’s decision to skip the final week of OTAs. “I went through this process. A lot of people go through this process. I’m confident in that situation.” pic.twitter.com/VB1YlH53Ru — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) June 8, 2022

Dalton Schultz skipping voluntary activities certainly sends the message that he is displeased, but it hardly forces the Cowboys to make a move. It would have been interesting to see whether or not Prescott would have skipped these himself during the first offseason that he was tagged, but all of them were in the spring of 2020 when the NFL went on lockdown, and as mentioned things got done in time in 2021.

Time will tell if the Cowboys budge with Schultz but the reality is that they do not have a reason to. If Schultz’s representation really wanted to go down this path then it would have made sense for him to not sign the tag, but the fact that he did means he is squarely under contract for the 2022 season.