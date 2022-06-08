 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Dallas Cowboys agree to four-year deal with rookie fourth-round pick Jake Ferguson

Welcome to the professional world, Jake Ferguson.

By RJ Ochoa
NFL: JUN 02 Dallas Cowboys OTA Offseason Workouts Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Things have been relatively par for the course for the Dallas Cowboys regarding their rookie draft class, but such is the case for most rookies for what has now been over a decade ever since the 2011 CBA removed any drama involving contract negotiations.

All told the Cowboys drafted nine players and when Wednesday began they had eight of them signed to their rookie deals. They completed their set on Wednesday afternoon though as ESPN reported that Dallas agreed to terms on a four-year deal with fourth-round tight end Jake Ferguson.

Again rookie contracts are now pretty standard procedure so it’s not like anybody doubted that this would get done. Interestingly though Ferguson’s role this week has become a bit more prominent what with Dalton Schultz skipping the voluntary portion of OTAs over dissatisfaction with his own contract situation.

It is very nice for the Cowboys to have their rookie contract situations taken care of before next week’s minicamp. On and on we go throughout the offseason carousel.

