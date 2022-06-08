Report: Dallas Cowboys agree to four-year deal with rookie fourth-round pick Jake Ferguson

Things have been relatively par for the course for the Dallas Cowboys regarding their rookie draft class, but such is the case for most rookies for what has now been over a decade ever since the 2011 CBA removed any drama involving contract negotiations.

All told the Cowboys drafted nine players and when Wednesday began they had eight of them signed to their rookie deals. They completed their set on Wednesday afternoon though as ESPN reported that Dallas agreed to terms on a four-year deal with fourth-round tight end Jake Ferguson.

The Cowboys have wrapped up their draft class with fourth-round tight end Jake Ferguson agreeing to a four-year deal, according to a source. All nine are under contract as they close out the OTAs this week and head into the minicamp next week. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) June 8, 2022

Again rookie contracts are now pretty standard procedure so it’s not like anybody doubted that this would get done. Interestingly though Ferguson’s role this week has become a bit more prominent what with Dalton Schultz skipping the voluntary portion of OTAs over dissatisfaction with his own contract situation.

It is very nice for the Cowboys to have their rookie contract situations taken care of before next week’s minicamp. On and on we go throughout the offseason carousel.