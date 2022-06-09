Several former Dallas Cowboys were placed on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame

As fans of the Dallas Cowboys our primary interest is what happens when players and coaches are affiliated with, well, the Dallas Cowboys. But obviously there is more to football (and life!) than that. We are interested in who these people are and want to see them succeed personally in many different ways. It is for this reason that we root for players to win individual awards and to one day make it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

There are of course several different Halls of Fame within the game of football and one involves the level prior to the NFL. Players pass through the world of college football before hitting the professional ranks and many of them are often the greatest players to ever do so.

This week the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 was revealed and there are several former Dallas Cowboys on it, the team’s current offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is on the list as well.

Former Cowboys' tackle Flozell Adams (Michigan State), LB Bradie James (LSU), LB Ken Norton Jr., (UCLA), QB Kellen Moore (Boise State) and CB Kevin Smith (Texas A&M) were placed on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame. A star-studded ballot. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) June 6, 2022

While many NFL fans know Moore for commanding the Cowboys offense, he is one of the greatest quarterbacks in college football history and his résumé with the Boise State Broncos is one of the more impressive ones that any signal-caller has ever put together.

We will obviously be rooting for all of these players to make it into the class and have their day in Atlanta where the Hall of Fame is located.