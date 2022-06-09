Report: Dallas Cowboys LB Devante Bond suffered serious knee injury, will miss season after surgery

The Dallas Cowboys are still over a month away from training camp beginning, but they have been holding OTAs for a few weeks now.

An unfortunate reality to professional football is that injuries can happen at unexpected times. The game is difficult and dangerous and even during practice settings can see injuries occur.

ESPN’s Todd Archer reported on Thursday that Cowboys linebacker Devante Bond unfortunately suffered a knee injury during OTAs and will have surgery that will cause him to miss the season.

Linebacker Devante Bond, who spent time last year on the practice squad, suffered a serious knee injury in the earlier OTAs and will miss the season once he undergoes surgery, according to multiple sources. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) June 9, 2022

The Cowboys have some precarious depth at linebacker which could have opened up the opportunity for Bond to make the team, obviously though he will not be playing football at all in 2022.

Hopefully Devante Bond is able to recover and prepare himself for the 2023 season. We are certainly all wishing him the best throughout the recovery process that he is set to begin after surgery.