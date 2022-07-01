Dallas Cowboys release training camp schedule for Oxnard, California

There is still about a month that separates us from the Dallas Cowboys beginning training camp out in Oxnard, California and the waiting is getting more and more difficult by the day.

We have known for a little bit now that both rookies and veterans are scheduled to report to camp on July 26th, but the rest of the schedule was unknown. Until now.

On Thursday the Cowboys released their schedule for camp and their first practice is officially set to begin on July 27th.

• Wednesday, July 27: 11:30 a.m. PDT – Open Practice • Thursday, July 28: 11:30 a.m. PDT – Open Practice • Friday, July 29: 11:30 a.m. PDT – Open Practice • Saturday, July 30 – Open Practice: Cowboys Back Together Saturday Fan Fest & Opening Ceremonies 9:30 a.m. PDT Fan Activations Open 10:45 a.m. PDT Opening Ceremony 11:30 a.m. PDT Open Practice • Monday, Aug. 1: 11:00 a.m. PDT – Open Practice • Tuesday, Aug. 2: 11:00 a.m. PDT – Open Practice • Wednesday, Aug. 3: 10:00 a.m. PDT – Open Practice/Mock Game • Thursday, Aug. 4: 11:00 a.m. PDT – Open Practice • Friday, Aug. 5: 11:00 a.m. PDT – Open Practice • Saturday, Aug. 6: 10:00 a.m. PDT – Open Practice/Mock Game • Monday, Aug. 8: 11:00 a.m. PDT – Open Practice & Heroes Appreciation Day • Tuesday, Aug. 9: 11:00 a.m. PDT – Open Practice • Wednesday, Aug. 10: 10:00 a.m. PDT – Final Open Practice in Oxnard

Under Jason Garrett the Cowboys would often practice in the afternoon while in Oxnard, but Mike McCarthy seems to prefer the morning window. As you can see there are 13 practices that are open for fan attendance.

The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken noted that the two joint practices that the Cowboys are having with the Los Angeles Chargers are exclusively open to Chargers season ticket holders. So make sure you are aware of that if you plan on attending or trying to do so.