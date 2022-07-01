Cowboys news: Micah Parsons is the pick on the Dallas roster to win a major award in 2022

Bet on Parsons.

18) Cowboys’ Best Shot For A Major NFL Award? Rob Phillips: Micah Parsons. He finished second in the voting for NFL Defensive Player of the Year as a rookie and deserves to be among the favorites again. It’s common practice to say that opponents will key on him more this year. So, that wasn’t the case after like Week 2 against the Chargers last year? Parsons might not lead the league in sacks like T.J. Watt did, but his versatility is unique, and he might just be scratching the surface as a pass rusher after what he accomplished on short notice last year when DeMarcus Lawrence got hurt. Kyle Youmans: The way he’s been talking this offseason, it would be hard to argue against Micah Parsons as a potential for Defensive Player of the Year. His 13 sacks as a rookie put himself of the radar of the league and earned the respect of a nation for his electrifying play. His quotes this offseason of aiming for 20 sacks has every one on notice. If he were to replicate his 2021 production, even without a true statistical step up, he’d still be in the conversation. But I believe he’ll take that next step and be firmly in the front running.

The Cowboys center was able to put a bow on last year and give some thoughts about the year ahead.

As the 17-game starter at center for the Dallas Cowboys last season, it was the 24-year-old Wisconsin native who started (nearly) every single offensive play for the team. But the season also ended in ignominious fashion with his own hand on the dead ball, the game clock hitting all zeroes before he could get off a last-chance snap to quarterback Dak Prescott in January’s wild card loss to San Francisco. There was plenty of blame to go around in the immediate aftermath. Many questioned the play call, given the situation. Some faulted Prescott for not going to the turf sooner. Umpire Ramon George took heat for being late to the line, bumping into Prescott and Biadasz, and needlessly resetting the ball. Referee Alex Kemp caught flak for not making things right in the moment. Biadasz himself was a target of criticism for trying to set the ball himself and adding to the confusion. Five-plus months after the fact, it’s still a hot-button topic for Cowboys fans, players, and coaches alike. The man who was literally at the center of it all confirms that the designed quarterback run was a situation the entire offense was well prepared for.

The Dallas Cowboys still have enough talent on the roster to reach their goals.

The Dallas Cowboys may have suffered significant losses this past offseason, but so did other teams in the NFC Let’s dive into a few teams that lost some star players and contributors this past season, and why Dallas is still in the thick of things. The NFC is wide open for the Dallas Cowboys The Los Angeles Rams are the defending Super Bowl champions until it’s proven otherwise, and even though the Rams have doled out millions of dollars to star players to keep them competitive, they also lost some players, too. The Rams lost future Hall of Famer edge rusher Von Miller, Darious Williams, Austin Corbett, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, and Sebastian Joseph-Day. Further, the Rams didn’t necessarily replace them, either. The Rams won’t have free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr either. OBJ will likely miss most of the 2022 season recovering from a torn ACL injury suffered during the Rams Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Of course, the Rams can re-sign OBJ, but not having him will severely impact how teams cover fellow wideouts, Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson. The Bucs still have Tom Brady, but losing talented tight end Rob Gronkowski to retirement is going to hurt the Bucs offense because Cameron Brate is not “Gronk. Ultra-talented star wideout Antonio Brown is no longer on the roster, and former head coach Bruce Arians moved to the front office. Yes, Brady still has wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, who is recovering from a torn ACL injury. Godwin won’t see the field until the middle of the season, and the Bucs are going to need more than their overrated defense to make them a threat. Brady might be the most accomplished quarterback in NFL history, but Brady isn’t winning Super Bowls without the skill position players he had when he won his seventh Lombardi trophy.

Mock draft SZN is fast approaching.