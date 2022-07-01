Cowboys roster move: Dallas bringing back kicker Lirim Hajrullahu for competition

Much has been made about how the Dallas Cowboys have gone about free agency this offseason and really about how they haven’t added too much by way of that route. As of Friday morning the Cowboys had made three external free agent additions over the offseason as a whole.

At the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft though Stephen Jones did say that the Cowboys were “not done” adding veteran players. There are of course a few spots that we would like to see some depth added to (linebacker, swing tackle, etc) and as the day wore on he finally made good on his word. Sort of.

Many have been wondering what the Cowboys are going to do with the all-important position of kicker and they now have another option to work with.

The Cowboys are bringing back kicker Lirim Hajrullahu

Lirim Hajrullahu was a part of the Dallas Cowboys at the end of training camp last season while Greg Zuerlein was returning from back surgery and he returned to the team’s roster when Zuerlein was placed on the COVID list in the middle of the season.

Ultimately Lirim only played one game for the Cowboys, the team’s emphatic win over the Atlanta Falcons. You will recall that game as a supreme offensive showing for Dallas that did not require any field goals, but Lirim was a perfect 5-for-5 on extra points throughout the contest.

As soon as Zuerlein was eligible to return the Cowboys brought him back and said goodbye to Lirim. He latched on with the Carolina Panthers towards the end of the season and attempted five field goals while successfully making four of them.

He is now back with the Dallas Cowboys.

The #Cowboys are re-signing kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, source said.



They now have two kickers on the roster: undrafted rookie Jonathan Garibay and Hajrullahu, the former CFL all-star who made his NFL debut for Dallas last season and also kicked for Carolina. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 1, 2022

Up until now it seemed like the Cowboys were content effectively handing the kicking job to UDFA Jonathan Garibay given that he was the only kicker on the roster. Obviously now there is at the very least a literal competition set to happen.

Welcome back, Lirim.