Cowboys fans speak and set the bar for the number of Dallas wins in 2022

A few days ago we asked the question of Dallas Cowboys fans - how many wins will the team get in 2022? Dallas is coming of a 12-win season so we have some kind of baseline for their abilities as a team. Of course, in the NFL, one year and the next year can be vastly different. Many things can happen and the Cowboys spent their offseason unloading some players either through trades, releases, or just not trying to sign them in free agency.

All of this movement off the roster, combined with the Cowboys usual frugal approach to free agency, has definitely left the fanbase uneasy. The team is depending on some internal veterans stepping up and taking bigger roles, and hoping that a few of the draft picks will also carve out a significant role.

The organization did have some good luck with the continuity of the coaching staff. Both coordinators, Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn, were rumored to be candidates for head coaching positions elsewhere but both ended up staying in Dallas to work under head coach Mike McCarthy.

Given all that has happened since the Cowboys were bounced from the playoffs by the San Francisco 49ers, we were curious as to how well the fans thought the team would do in 2022. Turns out, the expectations are pretty similar to what happened last year.

The bar is a little lower than last year’s 12-win season, but not by much. The overwhelming majority of Cowboys fans think the team will get to 10-11 wins for 2022. If that is the case, they likely win the NFC East again and will go to the playoffs.

