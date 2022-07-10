Year 2 outlook for Dallas Cowboys 2021 draft class: DL Chauncey Golston

When the Dallas Cowboys drafted Chauncey Golston out of Iowa in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, many people thought it was a bit early, but recognized he was a good player that could help the team. Known more for his versatility and stout run defense, Golston was often expected to play a “Tyrone Crawford” role in Dan Quinn’s defense, bouncing around between defensive end, defensive tackle, and even as standup EDGE at times. Golston, for a day three rookie, had a relatively impressive year one, but with Randy Gregory now in Denver, he will be needed to step up in his role in the defense in his sophomore campaign.

Year Two Outlook

While we’ve heard some rumbling this offseason about Golston getting more interior reps, keeping him in his hybrid role would be the best decision to maximize Golston’s skillset. While he may never be a dominant player on the defensive line, his versatility and stout run defense are two traits every team needs on their roster. Golston has the size, strength, and quickness to find success in the hybrid role, and should only continue to improve as he spends more time in NFL weight rooms and training facilities.

While the stats may not wow you from year one, Golston had quality games where he made an impact. With Randy Gregory out of the picture at defensvie end, and more of a committee approach to the defensive tackle room, Golston can carve out a nice little role in Dan Quinn’s defense in year two. He could even be expected to play a bigger role depending on how njuries and the new acquisitions play out.

