Cowboys news: Micah Parsons is receiving a lot of hype heading into 2022, and rightfully so

In just one year, Micah Parsons is already one of the best Cowboys players, and maybe the best.

With Parsons, you have a generational player that can win you games single-handily, and that’s something the Cowboys haven’t had on their team for quite some time. As I said, I’m not trying to make this a diss post on any of the other Cowboy players, but Parsons is a special cat that can take this team on deep playoff runs and is arguably the top LB in the league. I get the argument that Prescott should be your most important guy, but if the franchise doesn’t choose Parsons, I feel like we could be talking about how they missed on another HOF-type player years down the road. Don’t get me wrong, Prescott is great. But Parson’s impact has already surpassed him in one year, and you’re kicking yourself nine times out of 10 for not having Parsons on your team than Prescott.

A solid argument could be made Micah Parsons is already the best LB in the NFL.

That brings us to ESPN and their latest ranking of the leagues best linebackers. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN paneled 50 league executives, scouts, and coaches to compile the comprehensive list en route to finding the ten best linebackers in the NFL. The list confirms what many of us already believe to be true, and we now know for certain that league wide Micah Parsons play is respected and feared. In this ranking, Parsons ended up only behind Darius Leonard of the Indianapolis Colts. Parsons’ impact as a rookie was felt league wide and he is viewed among the leagues decision-makers as one of the brightest young stars, not only at his position but league wide. The respect and admiration is abundantly clear and the paneled speakers even mentioned that Parsons impact is so great because of his ability to do multiple things and would be considered on the same list for the defensive ends as well if that was where he spent most of his time. The Cowboys and the league will surely be looking for a great second act in year two, and if he is able to deliver on that, he may be ranked one spot higher this time next year.

Would adding Julio Jones to the mix improve the Cowboys passing game?

According to Bookies.com, the Cowboys have the third-highest odds for which team Jones plays for in Week 1, with oddsmakers placing the line at +550 and giving the pairing slightly above a 15-percent chance of happening. The Green Bay Packers are the favorites for Jones’ services, followed by the Indianapolis Colts. His former team, the Atlanta Falcons, hold the seventh-highest odds. So, why Dallas? The reasons include Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who was Jones’ head coach in Atlanta before being fired in 2020.

Don’t underestimate CeeDee Lamb in 2022.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb ranks 8th in NFL history for most receiving yards before the age of 23 It’s also important to note that most of these yards were accumulated with Andy Dalton or a partially injured Dak Prescott. Plus, he was competing with Cooper and Gallup for targets. Imagine what more he can do as the main guy. The names ranked above Lamb are pretty remarkable. You have Justin Jefferson, who was picked just after Lamb in the 2020 NFL Draft, leading the charge. After that, you see some of the greatest receivers in the league’s history. Hall of Famer Randy Moss went on to have a 14-year NFL career and currently ranks fourth on the list of all-time NFL receivers with 15,292 yards. The man ranked just above Lamb at No. 7 (Larry Fitzgerald) is currently second on the all-time receiving yards list with 17,492 yards. Those are just some of the names above him. His first two years’ stats are better than that of Hall of Famers, Pro Bowlers, All-Pros, and Super Bowl champions. If he can clean up the drops and have a season with consistent targets from a healthy quarterback, imagine where this wide receiver can be at the end of this year.

Jayron Kearse should pick up where he left off with the Cowboys this season.

Dallas reworked the deal of edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, inked wide receiver Michael Gallup long-term, and re-signed safety Malik Hooker. However, according to Pro Football Focus, the best move the Cowboys have made this offseason was bringing Kearse back. “Kearse had a breakout 2021 campaign in his first full season as a starter after showing flashes of high-level play through his first five seasons. He had just three missed tackles alongside 75 completed tackles and 16 assists, an incredibly low 3.2% missed tackle rate at safety that earned him a 90.0 tackling grade, an area he’s always excelled in. “Add in 11 quarterback pressures on just 39 pass-rush snaps with a very respectable 76.2 coverage grade with nine pass breakups and two interceptions, and retaining Kearse on a two-year, $10 million deal looks like one of the better bargains in the secondary this offseason.”

