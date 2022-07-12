Cowboys news: Dak Prescott is trying to provide proper leadership for his team

The Cowboys QB is doing the leadership thing.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott recently took some of his teammates with him to Miami to prepare for training camp. Tight ends Sean McKeon and Dalton Schultz, rookie receiver Jalen Tolbert, new No. 1 receiver CeeDee Lamb and running back Ezekiel Elliott joined him at the University of Miami for a few days. “It was great obviously just being able to get away and do that,” Prescott told Mark Lane of WFAA during the quarterback’s youth football camp. “We didn’t get a chance to do it last year obviously with the (rehab for the ankle) injury. But having CeeDee, Schultz, Sean, got the rookie (Tolbert) out there for some reps, and Zeke obviously. It was great to have that camaraderie. Then, again, go over to Miami, open up for us, let us have the facility, and put in some great work, some great work that some of those guys may not have gotten in the back half of OTAs and stuff.” Prescott said it was 60 percent football and 40 percent bonding. “I guess the purpose is to go out there and get that in there, but the bonding happens there,” Prescott said. “Three days, and you get to know each other. So, whether it’s the dinners or it’s the hanging out, that’s what it’s about. There’s two of the guys that I feel like I got closer to on this trip, and I don’t know if I’d have been able to without it.”

CeeDee’s time has arrived.

11) Is CeeDee Lamb Ready For No. 1 WR Status? Rob Phillips: Yes, I believe so. I’m not saying that will translate to 100 catches, because the Cowboys have been a take-what-the-defense-gives-us offense for years, all the way back to the Jason Garrett era. So I think there’s some variance in how a No. 1 receiver is defined across the league. But Lamb is talented enough, and has been productive enough, to be the top option in an NFL offense. I get that we’re in a pass-first league that’s light-years different from past eras, but his numbers kind of speak for themselves: 2,037 career receiving yards, the second-highest total by a Cowboys wide receiver through his first two seasons, trailing only Bob Hayes (2,235 from 1965-66). There are areas in which he can improve, including cutting down on drops and overall consistency. But he’s added weight and strength for this transition and he’s expressed that he’s very excited/motivated to become the focal point. Mickey Spagnola: We’re about to find out. Now a few weeks ago I was in the suspect category, not sure if he would flourish receiving increased defensive attention. But some site posted like a nine-minute highlight reel from last year of his 79 catches for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns, causing me to change my tune. Label me a believer now. Lamb has the speed, the route-running ability and savviness to take on that No. 1 role. All CeeDee must do to improve on last year’s production is overcome those mental lapses, mostly trying to run with the ball before he makes the catch, causing him to needlessly drop too many catchable balls. Let’s go.

More on the sad news of Marion Barber’s passing.

Former Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears running back Marion Barber III died of heat stroke, police said Monday. In a statement, police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco said the Collin County medical examiner had ruled Barber’s death an accident. A police spokesman provided no further elaboration on the circumstances of the 38-year-old’s death, and the medical examiner’s office did not immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press. Police making a welfare check on June 1 found Barber dead at a Frisco apartment that he was believed to have been leasing. The former Minnesota Golden Gopher was a fourth-round draft pick by Dallas in 2005 and spent six seasons with the Cowboys. He had 24 combined touchdowns in 2006 and ‘07 despite starting just one game those two seasons. Barber rushed for 654 yards and a career-high 14 TDs in 2006. Barber had a career-high 975 yards rushing and 10 TDs in 2007, when he made his only Pro Bowl.

Romo!

Tony Romo won the American Century Championship for the third time, beating Mark Mulder and Joe Pavelski with a 5-foot birdie putt on the second hole of a playoff Sunday. Romo also birdied the par-5 18th in regulation to earn three points and match Mulder and Pavelski with 62 points at Edgewood Tahoe in the modified Stableford scoring system event. Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current NFL television analyst, also won at Edgewood Tahoe in 2018 and 2019. “I had to keep patient,” Romo said. “Coming from behind is a great feeling. All the wins here are special, but this one was different because my boys are 10 and 8 years old and they were into it.”

There is another UDFA safety trying to make his mark besides Markquese Bell

How He Got Here: A star during his four-year stint at Georgia Tech, Juanyeh Thomas proved that he could excel in any role he was put in. As a freshman he earned first-team All-ACC recognition as a kick returner from PFF with two kickoff returns for touchdowns. Overall, Thomas racked up 215 tackles, five forced fumbles and four interceptions across 47 games and 33 starts to go along with All-ACC honorable mention honors in 2021. What’s Next: While there might be questions about certain spots on the Cowboys roster, the secondary might be one Dallas feels comfortable with. Trevon Diggs and his record-setting 11 interceptions will return at the corner spot, as will Jayron Kearse at safety after resigning this offseason. From there Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson, along with Isreal Mukuamu help round out the safety position. While it is possible Thomas could see playing time, it is more likely that he fits into a special teams’ role given his success and experience at the collegiate level. For starters, he has to prove he’s better than rookie safety Markquese Bell, who has received plenty of attention this offseason. Bet You Didn’t Know: Thomas a three-star rated prospect by ESPN coming out of Niceville, Fla. where he was a three-time all-state winner. He set a national high school record by recording five straight games with an interception returned for a touchdown.

