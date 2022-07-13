Report: Sean Payton potentially interested in Dallas Cowboys as well as two other teams

The new (really just an old one) rumor that just won’t go away when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys is that Sean Payton will be the team’s head coach in 2023.

Obviously it is not difficult to do the math here. The Cowboys have a long and very eyeball-emoji history with Payton and the former New Orleans Saints head coach will actually (seemingly) be available next offseason. For the first time over the last 15 or so years he will actually be attainable.

Things have seemingly never worked out for the Cowboys to land their former assistant coach. There was reportedly a deal in place for the team to trade for him in early 2019 before that fizzled out, then Jason Garrett’s final season happened and things just didn’t come to be.

Many people believe that Payton will return to the NFL as a head coach in 2023 but it remains to be seen what non-New Orleans team he could be leading. According to a recent report from the Miami Herald he has a list of three teams at the top that could interest him and it (gasp!) includes the Dallas Cowboys.

The source - emphasizing that Payton would never lobby for a filled job - said Miami is among the teams that would interest him, and he knows that first-hand. But the associate said he could also see Dallas and the Chargers among other teams that would interest Payton should their jobs become open.

This report notes that Payton would never lobby for a filled job... they are all literally filled. The implication here is seemingly that Payton would only lobby for a gig in which the previous head coach was fired and there isn’t exactly a short list of people who think that would be the case with this team if Mike McCarthy cannot do something significant in his third season with the Cowboys.

Time will tell what ultimately happens here but it is safe to say that this story isn’t going anywhere.