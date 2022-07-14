CeeDee Lamb named an honorable mention for “Top 10 Wide Receiver” by league members

As we creep deeper into July and ever so closer to NFL training camps kicking off at the end of the month, we have another Top 10 list fans can devour. This time Jeremy Fowler and ESPN touch on the NFL’s top 10 wide receiver's voted by league executives, coaches, and scouts around the league.

No, there were no Dallas Cowboys mentioned in the top 10, and now Cleveland Brown Amari Cooper was also not mentioned. However, CeeDee Lamb was mentioned as an honorable mention and is viewed as someone who may be able to crack this top tier in the very near future:

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys: Some evaluators think Lamb is on the cusp of the top 10 after 79 catches, 1,102 yards and six touchdowns in Year 2. With Amari Cooper now in Cleveland and Michael Gallup recovering from a torn ACL, Lamb will be the focal point for Dallas’ offense. “He’s so talented that the game comes very easily for him,” an AFC scout said. “He’ll be going through the motions and then suddenly he’s breaking off two guys for a touchdown.”

Those are kind words for the young Cowboys wide receiver. 2022 looks to be a big and important year for Lamb, as he looks to get comfortable in his new role as the number one wide receiver for Dak Prescott. Many around the team are very high on Lamb and his future, they understand the opportunity that is in front of him and believe that a break out season is on the horizon, and is very much needed for this team to be succesful.

Interesting to note that there were no NFC East receivers mentioned in the top 10, however, A.J. Brown and Terry McClaurin were mentioned in the same breath as CeeDee Lamb, giving the NFC East cornerbacks much to focus on this upcoming season.

The Cowboys certainly need it as the wide receiver group looks very different now than it did this time last year. As mentioned, Cooper is in Cleveland, Gallup is rehabbing, and Cedrick Wilson is in Miami. With the additions of James Washington via free agency and the drafting of Jalen Tolbert, all eyes will be on CeeDee Lamb to be the leader of a young unit that looks to once again be the top offense in the NFL for a second year in a row.

The sky is the limit for CeeDee Lamb, and with a breakout year in his third NFL season, we may very well be talking about Lamb in that upper echelon of the league’s best, sooner rather than later.