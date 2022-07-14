Cowboys roster move: Dallas signed linebacker Malik Jefferson to roster

In looking at the Dallas Cowboys linebacker group there is not a ton of depth. Last week the team placed Devante Bond on injured reserve which challenged the position even more although they did sign Christian Sam to give them another option. Still, though, the position is a bit top heavy with Micah Parsons leading the way along with Jabril Cox hopefully developing in year two, not to mention Leighton Vander Esch returning on a one-year deal, but outside of that there are a lot of question marks.

It appears as if Dallas somewhat agrees. Noted in the news of Sam’s arrival (which also included the official re-signing of kicker Lirim Hajrullahu) was that the Cowboys worked out a few players.

Apparently they liked what they saw with one.

The Cowboys are bringing in linebacker Malik Jefferson

One of the names listed as a workout for the team last week was linebacker Malik Jefferson. As many are aware, Jefferson is from the Dallas area and was highly thought of during the 2018 NFL Draft when he wound up being selected by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Since then Jefferson has bounced around with a few teams and most recently spent time with the Indianapolis Colts where now-Chicago Bears head coach (and former Cowboys staffer) Matt Eberflus ran the defense. We haven’t seen a ton of roster crossover since Flus took over Indy’s group, but he obviously is someone whom the Cowboys trust to a degree.

On Thursday it was announced that Jefferson is joining the Cowboys roster.

Former Longhorns LB Malik Jefferson has signed with the Cowboys, multiple sources confirm to @usatodaysports. 2018 third-round pick has played 35 games across stints with Bengals, Browns, Colts, Chargers. Now, an opportunity with his hometown team in Dan Quinn's defense. pic.twitter.com/3ZSZIP1q4l — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) July 14, 2022

Jefferson only played in one game for Indianapolis last season but played 13 with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020. He has been on a different team in each of his four previous NFL seasons although joining the Cowboys is the first time that he is on the NFC side of things.

Dallas clearly feels that Jefferson has something to offer them. He is a local name and also played collegiately at the University of Texas so he has a lot of fans in this area.

Update: 12:40pm ET

To make room for Jefferson on the roster the Cowboys released running back JaQuan Hardy.

To make room for LB Malik Jefferson, Cowboys released RB JaQuan Hardy, who spent most of last year on the practice squad. Roster is at 91 (including Isaac Alarcon international player exemption). — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) July 14, 2022

All the best to him.