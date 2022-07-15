Cowboys news: Trevon Diggs will have a hard time matching his 2021 season

The Cowboys corner broke out last year, but can he keep it up?

Nick Eatman: Most people I talk to about this seem to have the same feelings here in that Diggs will probably have a better overall season, and still have about half of the interceptions from 2021. It’s just going to be nearly impossible for him to duplicate that feat. Because unlike last year, I do think teams will stop throwing in his direction if he starts to get a handful of picks by midseason. So for him to push for the record again, seems very unlikely. To me, it all depends on what happens on the other side. If Anthony Brown remains solid over there and keeps the quarterbacks honest, then Diggs might have a chance to get a few. But as long as Diggs continues to check the No. 1 receivers, limits the big plays against him and snags a few passes here and there, he should easily remain as a Pro Bowl and All-Pro cornerback. And if that happens again, watch out for a huge payday on the horizon next offseason. Kyle Youmans: The biggest thing to keep in mind when building expectations for Diggs is understanding that double-digit interceptions in season doesn’t happen often. Nor should that be the expectation moving forward. However, he needs to continue to take full advantage of opposing mistakes and forcing multiple turnovers in a year. If he can do that but also lower his league-worst 1,016 yards allowed, that’s how teams will continue to fear him.

As we head closer to training camp the Cowboys continue churning their roster.

FRISCO, Texas – Just a few days after working out for the Cowboys at The Star, linebacker Malik Jefferson is now joining the team. A star at the University of Texas, Jefferson officially signed his contract on Thursday, adding some depth to a linebacker position that has been hit with injuries, even this offseason. To make room on the roster, the Cowboys cut running back JaQuan Hardy. Jefferson is a DFW native having played at Mesquite Poteet. He was a third-round pick of the Bengals in 2018, but this will be his sixth team in five seasons as Jefferson played nine games with the Browns in 2019, 13 with the Chargers in 2020 before just one game last season with the Colts. Jefferson was also with the Titans and the Chargers a second time as well. As for Hardy, the running back from Tiffin spent most of the year on the practice squad. He did play in three regular season games at the end of the season, including the 2021 finale. Hardy scored a touchdown against the Eagles, helping the Cowboys set the NFL record with 22 different players scoring a touchdown in the regular season.

Where do you think Cowboys Nation stacks up on the rankings of happiest fan bases?

The Dallas Cowboys have the biggest fanbase in the NFL. As such, they are inevitably a diverse group made up of a variety of characters. There are the optimists, the pessimists, the realists, the homers, the haters, the list goes on… But what’s the current pulse of Cowboys Nation as a whole? This is something we get asked often. What kind of fans are Dallas Cowboys fans, generally speaking? Dallas Cowboys fans are notoriously divided, offering perfect balance within Cowboys Nation. If you’ve spent any time on social media this century, you’ll know, Dallas Cowboys fans argue with themselves more than they argue with anyone. The pessimists are always at odds with the optimists. The Dak Hive and Romo stans are notoriously sworn enemies. The homers, the haters, and the critics are always happy to fight each other and make no qualms about questioning the opposition’s fandom and/or legitimacy. The thing is – all of this disagreement, all of this in-fighting, all of this contrast – make Cowboys Nation a beautiful place. According to Betway and Linkfluence, the Dallas Cowboys are a perfectly balanced fanbase. Based on the prevalence of positive posts, the Dallas Cowboys are tied at 15, placing them right in the middle of the pack.

A lot can change in a year. Could Sean Payton in Dallas be one of those changes?

Could Sean Payton return to coach in the NFL as soon as next year? Maybe so. A new report from the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson links the former New Orleans Saints head coach to several teams that may try and recruit him after his first year of studio work with FOX Sports is behind him, most interestingly the Miami Dolphins, as well as the Dallas Cowboys (of course) and the Los Angeles Chargers. Jackson reports that, once he is ready to coach again, Payton would prioritize franchises based in warm-weather cities with a competitive roster — but the most critical point would be personnel control, which is something he enjoyed for a long time in New Orleans. A lifelong Bill Parcells disciple, Payton has stuck by his mentor’s famous adage that, “If I’m going to be asked to cook the meal, I’d like to be able to pick the groceries.” Would he get that opportunity in Miami or Dallas? Or Los Angeles? That’s something to figure out another day. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has long been an admirer of Payton’s, and the two have remained close friends over the years after Payton left the organization for New Orleans. The Jones family has also kept a tight grip on personnel decisions, and that’s always looked like the biggest sticking-point in any possible reunion. But maybe desperation forces their hand.

The second-year jump can be massive for NFL players, but what 2022 looks like for Wright is yet to be determined.

Because he was one of the three third-round picks last year, it seems like we really don’t hear much about Nahshon Wright? Did he do anything to stand out this offseason? And what are the realistic goals for him to contribute? — Thomas Golding / Salem, OR Nick: I can’t say Wright stood out much this offseason. Seems like he was dealing with a little bit of an injury, but at this time of year, it wouldn’t take much to get guys to sit out of a practice. And remember, we only saw one practice a week so I’d imagine the coaches have a different take on him. But the tough part for Wright is that he’s still behind Kelvin Joseph, and he’s behind the top three guys. There wasn’t any turnover at corner, and the Cowboys added DaRon Bland, who did make a few plays this summer. So it’s not going to be easy for Wright to get on the field. Where he has to shine, of course, is special teams. If he can distance himself from the others in the kicking game, then he’ll definitely have a chance to be active on game day, and that’s how you get on the field if your number is called. Kyle Youmans: I agree that Wright hasn’t been talked about enough. One of the biggest reasons that he has flown relatively under the radar, has to do with the fact that he was the third of three different third-round picks. With Chauncey Golston and Osa Odighizuwa making strides on the defensive line, he seems to be an after-thought for the media. However, he has taken notable strides this offseason to fill out his 6-foot-4 frame and learn the inner workings of Dan Quinn’s defense. From the practices we’ve seen, he appears to have a better grasp of what his responsibilities and assignments are in coverage. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Wright makes multiple highlight reel plays in the early parts of the preseason and announce that he’s still a capable option in the secondary.

