Year 2 outlook for Dallas Cowboys 2021 draft class: CB Nahshon Wright

The Cowboys 2021 draft class ended up being one of the better classes in the NFL with massive contributions from Micah Parsons and Osa Odighizuwa, but the rest of the draft class didn’t bring a whole lot to the the table in year one.

Cornerback Nahshon Wright will need to have a breakout year two to help correct the narrative that he was one of the biggest reaches of the 2021 NFL Draft. While he didn’t get many opportunities on the defensive side of the ball, Wright will need to continue to improve on special teams, and show up in training camp and preseason, or he could be battling for a roster spot.

Year One Stats

Year Two Outlook

After being labeled one of the biggest reaches of the 2021 NFL Draft, Wright’s rookie season never really got itself off the ground on defense after impressing in training camp and his rookie preseason. While Wright wasn’t needed much in 2021, thanks to the health and solid play from Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown, and Jourdan Lewis, the Cowboys would be extremely lucky to get two years in a row of full health and good play out of their starting cornerback trio. Outside of competing with the starters, Wright will also need to compete with 2021 second-round pick Kelvin Joseph.

In reality, Nahshon Wright is competing with rookies DaRon Bland and Isaac Taylor-Stuart for the CB5 job, unless something ends up happening with a Kelvin Joseph suspension or an unfortunate offseason injury to one of the the top four corners. One of the areas Nahshon Wright does have some weight going his way is on special teams, where he spent a lot of time in his rookie season — registering 67% of the snaps for John Fassel’s unit.

Year Two Stat Projections