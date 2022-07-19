This is the most depth in the Dallas Cowboys secondary in quite some time

Much has been made about the youth on the Dallas Cowboys roster, but sometimes people assume youth for inexperience. It is true that the number of games played in a Cowboys uniform is a bit low on average for this roster, but some of the young players have already earned their proverbial stripes. Obviously some of the defensive cornerstones are still relatively young in Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs. Age is just a number as experience is obviously what matters most.

Looking at each and every position group throughout this roster there is one place where they are certainly still a bit young but don’t really have anybody who hasn’t been challenged in the NFL. It is a place that has featured some instability in recent years so it is nice to see things turn a bit in this direction.

This is the most depth within the Dallas Cowboys secondary in quite some time

When the magical season of 2016 came to an end for the Cowboys they saw their entire starting secondary depart in free agency. Morris Claiborne went to the Jets, Brandon Carr to the Ravens, Barry Church to the Jaguars, and J.J. Wilcox to the Buccaneers (although that was short-lived).

Ever since then the Cowboys have seen some sort of new variable or fresh variety in their secondary. In 2017 the team went all-in on a youth movement by drafting Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis, and Xavier Woods. The next year saw Kris Richard’s arrival where he helped elevate the young-ins and the elder statesman at the time in Byron Jones. In 2019 everything was somewhat stable from a depth perspective but the talent was hardly proven or trustworthy. Obviously these seasons all included Anthony Brown and Jeff Heath.

In considering who of the team’s current secondary members will make the 53-man roster there is a clear frontman in cornerback Trevon Diggs. It is difficult to remember a time where consensus was this high on a Cowboys cornerback entering the season.

Opposite of Diggs, for now, is Anthony Brown. There are many Cowboys fans who are not exactly huge fans of his, but he remains a stable veteran at this point and raises the overall floor of the group. Kelvin Joseph has a ton of potential talent and therefore remains a wildcard option of sorts and Jourdan Lewis continues to thrive in nickel coverage.

Where the depth truly feels foreign is at the safety position, though. The Cowboys were able to bring back Jayron Kearse which was a huge win for the team, but beyond him they have other viable options in Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson. In fact the latter sort of feels a bit forgotten these days.

All told the secondary doesn’t really have any huge points of concern while it also offers up players who could potentially turn it into an even better group. Considering what we have dealt with here over the last few years it is a welcome turn of events.

We discussed the state of the secondary in the latest installment of our Training Camp Preview series on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel. Make sure to subscribe to our channel (which you can do right here) so you don’t miss any of our videos!