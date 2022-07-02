We are all fans of the Dallas Cowboys. Our favorite team in the NFL rocks silver and blue, has a star on their helmet, and plays home games in a building with a hole in the roof.

Nobody is questioning that. But in the spirit of what are hopefully interesting offseason discussions we are asking a very particular question.

What non-Dallas Cowboys teams do you also like?

This is something that Brandon Gowton from Bleeding Green Nation and I discussed on the latest episode of the NFC East Mixtape. You can listen to this show and our other fantastic productions all on the Blogging The Boys podcast network. Make sure to subscribe so you don’t miss a thing! Apple devices can subscribe here and Spotify users can subscribe here.

Interestingly enough, this Cowboys fan and that Eagles fan came up with a few teams from around the league that we happen to like and they sort of fall into a few categories.

The team from the other conference

Nobody is advocating for “having an AFC team”, but it feels like a lot of fans for the most part have a team from the opposing conference that they would prefer win the Super Bowl if their team cannot do so.

Gowton took the Los Angeles Chargers while I defected towards the Buffalo Bills. The Bills make a lot of sense from a Cowboys angle specifically given that two of Dallas’ world championships came at their expense. Their is no emotional gut-wrench towards choosing them, plus they are obviously a lot of fun these days what with Josh Allen and their entire nucleus.

The in-conference team who doesn’t bother you

Obviously there are not really any NFC teams that we love as Dallas Cowboys fans, but again there are some that we hate much less than others.

Some of this is geographical for people considering that Cowboys fans are all over the place and therefore someone may have family and/or friends that roots for whoever the local team is. Speaking personally I have always sort of liked the history associated with the Chicago Bears and they don’t have any real bad blood with Dallas to push me away.

The little brother

Speaking of geographical relevance it is possible that there is someone out there who is just a huge fan of every team that is geographically close to them and therefore feels as if the Houston Texans are an acceptable secondary team to the Dallas Cowboys.

There is no real tension between the Cowboys and Texans if we are being honest. Obviously things did not start off great once Houston joined the NFL from a Cowboys slant and the Texans’ success in the early 2010s was a little annoying to deal with, but for the most part they have clearly been inferior to the ‘boys in blue.

Whoever you want

You may like a non-Cowboys team for any reason obviously. Perhaps you stumbled upon a t-shirt from that team throughout your life or really enjoyed another player that played for them, maybe you had someone on your fantasy team that helped you win a championship who played elsewhere. The point is you have a story that is unique to you.

So who are some non-Dallas Cowboys NFL teams that you like?