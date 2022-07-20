3 WRs Cowboys could acquire via trade to upgrade the passing and return game

The Dallas Cowboys decided to do some renovation to their wide receiver room and in the process created some uncertainty at the position. With the departures of both Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson in the offseason, and with the unknown timetable of Michael Gallup’s return to the starting lineup, only CeeDee Lamb stands out as a surefire starter for the Cowboys in 2022. And, if that wasn’t concerning enough, all of the other WRs currently on the roster are unproven, with little to no starting experience.

There are a few options the Cowboys could target still in free agency who could come in and potentially upgrade the receiving corps like Julio Jones or Will Fuller, but both come with “buyer beware” concerns due to their injury histories. Because of that, Dallas may want to explore the trade market to add some more WR help.

Today, we are going to identify and discuss three potential players who could possibly be on the trade block who the Cowboys should consider acquiring via trade. Each one of these players are currently buried on the depth chart with their respective teams and each one could potentially help upgrade Dallas’ passing and return game.

Deonte Harty, New Orleans Saints

Deonte Harris Harty is without a doubt the most accomplished and dangerous wide receiver on this list who the Cowboys could possibly acquire via trade. He was a Pro Bowl return man as a rookie in 2019 and is coming off his best season as a receiver in 2021, accumulating 36 receptions for 570 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Harty is currently playing on a one-year contract with the Saints and is at best the WR4 on the depth chart behind Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Marquez Callaway, and he may even be behind Tre’Quan Smith. With all of that in mind, he could potentially be pried away from New Orleans and the Cowboys should jump at the opportunity.

In Harty, the Cowboys would be getting an explosive receiver who could play a variety of roles within Kellen Moore’s offensive scheme. On top of that, they’d also be adding someone who can replace CeeDee Lamb as Dallas’ primary punt returner. A 2023 Day 3 pick could be all it takes to acquire this versatile playmaker.

Jalen Reagor, Philadelphia Eagles

As a division rival, and a former local collegiate standout from TCU, Jalen Reagor is someone the Dallas Cowboys should be very familiar with. Like all of the other wide receivers on this list, he is also currently buried on the depth chart, making him an ideal candidate for a WR-needy team to try to acquire via trade.

The Eagles former first-round draft pick has unfortunately never really found his footing in Philadelphia. After trading for A.J. Brown this year, and after drafting DeVonta Smith in the first-round in 2021, Reagor is at best third on the depth chart. While that’s not terrible, it’s not exactly what everyone had envisioned when he was selected 21st overall in 2020.

Dallas’ familiarity with Jalen Reagor, and the need for a player with his skill set, could make him an ideal trade target, even between divisional foes. Like Deonte Harty, Reagor is a player who can play inside/out, be used as a gadget player, and be the primary punt returner. A 2023 late-round pick could be all it takes to acquire this versatile playmaker if the Eagles want to get something back for a bust in their system.

Jaelon Darden, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have arguably the most talented and deepest group of wide receivers in the league entering the 2022 season. As such, there are several players who could find themselves shopped to WR-needy teams. As a result, Tyler Johnson, Scotty Miller, and Jaelon Darden could all hear their name surface as trade candidates.

Tyler Johnson and Scotty Miller could also be trade targets for the Cowboys, but it’s Jaelon Darden who could provide the most value due to his versatility as a receiver and return man on special teams. The Buccaneers 2021 fourth-round draft pick is the least experienced receiver on this list entering just his second-year, but he does provide value Dallas is currently lacking.

Like Harty and Reagor before him, Jaelon Darden is a smaller/shifty type of WR who could do a variety of things in Kellen Moore’s offensive scheme while also serving as the primary punt returner. And, as a local prospect from North Texas, a homecoming could be mutually beneficial for both him and the Cowboys.