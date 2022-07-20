Tyron Smith lands at No. 41 in PFF’s Top 50 rankings of best players in the NFL right now

“Best of the best” list are ways of fun and entertaining way to pass the time while waiting for training camp to return, and Pro Football Focus is the latest media outlet to add to the entertainment. They are releasing their own rankings of who they believe to be the Top 50 best players in the NFL right now and decided to start in descending order.

A top media outlet for player evaluation and data collecting, PFF’s lists may carry more weight than others, but that all depends on how you personally feel about the information they put out. Regardless of your personal feelings, they did have a Dallas Cowboys player already crack the Top 50, coming in at No. 41 overall.

41. T TYRON SMITH, DALLAS COWBOYS Smith was back to his best this past season despite missing some time due to injury. He posted a 90.0-plus overall PFF grade for the first time since 2015, allowing just 17 pressures across more than 500 pass-blocking snaps. Smith finished with PFF grades of at least 87.0 as both a run blocker and a pass protector.

The Dallas Cowboys two-time first-team All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith is no doubt still one of the best players in the entire NFL. Dak Prescott has no worries who’s protecting his blindside when No. 77 is on the field. Sadly though, it’s those few games a year he’s sidelined with injuries that likely kept him from landing any higher in PFF’s rankings.

It’s become an annual ritual around Cowboys Nation to point out the fact Tyron Smith has failed to start an entire season since 2015 due to one type of injury or another. But, everybody within the Cowboys organization, from top to bottom, are more than happy to live with those few missed games a year because of what he provides when he is healthy.

While it’s hard to argue with where Tyron Smith landed in PFF’s Top 50 rankings of best players in the NFL right now, it is reasonable to believe he should have been ranked much higher. However, there are two sides of every coin and maybe, just maybe, as a Cowboys fan we are still looking at him through rose-colored classes.

What do you think?