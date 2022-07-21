Cowboys’ CB Kelvin Joseph predicted as 1 of 15 second-year players to have a breakout season

When it comes to Kelvin Joseph, his name isn’t one we typically hear as someone who’s predicted to play a big role in 2022 with the Dallas Cowboys, let alone have a breakout campaign. But, believe it or not, he was recently identified as 1 of 15 breakout candidates who could become stars entering their second-year in the NFL. Here’s what they said about the Dallas Cowboys second-year CB Kelvin Joseph:

9. Kelvin Joseph, CB, Dallas Cowboys Pick in 2021 draft: No. 44 While first-round cornerbacks Greg Newsome II and Eric Stokes are also excellent breakout candidates — and Pat Surtain II already qualifies as having broken out — there’s reason to believe the Cowboys’ second-rounder is in for a big sophomore campaign. It took Joseph a while to see the field as a rookie in 2021, but it was worth the wait. On only 97 coverage snaps, he allowed seven catches on 15 targets for 49 yards with two pass breakups. What makes Joseph all the more intriguing is the unknown. He played all of 757 snaps for his entire collegiate career. A top recruit in Louisiana, Joseph started at LSU and played 222 snaps in 2018 before being suspended for the Tigers’ bowl game and subsequently transferring. He landed at Kentucky, where he allowed only 271 yards in his lone season with the team. As one of the youngest players in the 2021 draft class, Joseph won’t turn 22 until November. All that suggests his arrow should still be pointed upward.

In all honesty, it’s really difficult to imagine Kelvin Joseph having a breakout season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022. While the second-year CB out of Kentucky, by way of LSU, definitely has an intriguing skill set and upside, it’s all of the unknown surrounding him that kind of puts a damper on him being a breakout candidate.

First and foremost, there’s no guarantee he will start the season or even play a prominent role. He has to beat out Anthony Brown to start opposite Trevon Diggs this year, which will be a tall task in itself to accomplish. And, on top of that, he could be facing a suspension from the league due to his off-field incident.

If No. 24 does somehow beat out Anthony Brown for the starting outside CB job in training camp and avoids a suspension from the NFL, maybe, just maybe, he could have a breakout season in his sophomore campaign. But then again, that’s a lot to ask for a player so young with so little collegiate experience before joining the Cowboys last year.

What do you think? Will Kelvin Joseph have a breakout season in his second-year in 2022?