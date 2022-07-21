Micah Parsons 29th in PFF’s Top 50 rankings of best players in the NFL right now

First Tyron Smith, and now Micah Parsons. The Dallas Cowboys now have two players who have been identified as one of the Top 50 best players in the NFL right now according to Pro Football Focus’ rankings.

PFF has been releasing their rankings in reverse order throughout the week. They are nearly halfway through identifying who they believe are the Top 50 best players in the NFL and so far only Tyron Smith, who landed at No. 41, had made the cut. That is until now.

Micah Parsons now joins Tyron Smith as the only two Dallas Cowboys players to make the Top 50 cut according to PFF. Here’s what they had to say about Dallas’ second-year linebacker:

29. MICAH PARSONS, DALLAS COWBOYS Parsons drew comparisons to Lawrence Taylor during his rookie season, and they weren’t crazy — that’s how much of an impact he made during a season in which he was a real Defensive Player of the Year candidate. Parsons ended the year with the best pass-rush win rate (25.3%) among pass rushers and was only doing that to fill in when injuries hit Dallas’ defensive line. Parsons has special ability, and if he can develop his play off the ball a little further, he will be one of the NFL’s best players.

It’s pretty amazing to look back on exactly how impactful Micah Parsons was in his rookie season with the Dallas Cowboys. He was one of the more dominant players in the entire league last season and ended up being just a few votes shy of becoming the Defensive Player of the Year behind only T.J. Watt.

Whether it was as a traditional linebacker or as a pass rusher, No. 11 was a true difference maker for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021. The scary thing is, at least for the opposition, he’s only started to scratch the surface of his talent and his game should continue to improve, both mentally and physically.

While seeing Parsons land in PFF’s Top 50 rankings of best players in the NFL right now isn’t that much of a surprise, seeing him slotted in at No. 29 might be. After all, are there really 28 better players than him in the league right now? An argument could be made he should be in the Top 10, but that is a debate better left for another time.

Do you think Micah Parsons landing at No. 29 is too low? If so, where would you slot him in the rankings?