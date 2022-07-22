Cowboys news: Dallas announces they will wear throwback uniforms for Thanksgiving Day

It has been a long 10 years since we have seen them last.

FRISCO, Texas – The throwbacks are back. The Cowboys on Thursday announced plans to wear their throwback helmets — the white helmet with a single navy star — along with their throwback classic uniforms during the traditional Thanksgiving Day game Nov. 24 against the New York Giants. “We’re beyond excited to bring back our throwback helmets this season,” said Dallas Cowboys Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones. “The white helmet, along with the throwback uniforms honoring our teams from the 1960s, have long been a fan favorite, and we’re thrilled to bring back the tradition of wearing those helmets and uniforms on Thanksgiving Day once again.” Cowboys Unveil Alternate Helmet For 2022 Season The Cowboys’ first uniform during the inaugural 1960 season featured the white helmet with a blue star to go along with a white and royal blue jersey with stars on the shoulder and was used through the 1964 season before the team switched to the silver helmets that are worn today.

This year’s wide receiver room looks a lot different than the year prior.

A few years ago we saw how a lack of firepower at wide receiver stifled the Cowboys’ offense. The position is a focal point of almost any offseason, but especially in 2022 as Dallas deals with departed talent and other concerns going into training camp. Amari Cooper was traded for cap space and a pittance in draft compensation from the Browns. Maybe Matt Waletzko (acquired using the pick from Cleveland) will one day become the gold standard for offensive tackles in the NFL but it’s hard to see the Cowboys ever getting the upper hand in that deal. Cooper was the guy that Dallas traded for in 2018 to give its offense a much-needed boost. Cole Beasley and Terrance Williams weren’t cutting it, unsurprisingly, and adding Amari seemed to finally take the lid off the passing game and helped the Cowboys push their way into the playoffs. The cupboard isn’t nearly as bare in 2022 as it was going into that season. CeeDee Lamb has bonafide WR1 talent and Michael Gallup has arguably been Dak Prescott’s most-effective target since his arrival. They are a much stronger one-two punch than Beasley and Williams were; a legitimate starting duo for a contender. Unfortunately, Gallup may not be ready to play in September. His recovery from a torn ACL could linger into the start of the regular season and put Dallas’ WR depth to the test.

Training camp is coming, and it’s oh so close.

The Cowboys leave for Oxnard, Calif., on Monday, July 25. The annual training camp-opening press conference with owner Jerry Jones, COO Stephen Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy will take place on Tuesday, July 26 from their River Ridge Sports Complex training camp site. The first camp practice is scheduled for Wednesday, July 27, and note this practice and the following three on successive days are basically mandatory minicamp-like practices, helmets, jerseys and shorts, per the current CBA rules. The camp opening ceremony will be held before the fourth of those practices on Saturday, July 30. Then Sunday, July 31, after four days of workouts, comes the mandatory off day. And finally, after following all that protocol, the pads come on for the first time Monday, Aug. 1, and teams are limited to just one padded practice a day. The Cowboys are scheduled for only six padded practices in Oxnard and then a combined total of three more taking place before the preseason games at Denver (1) and then the next week prior to meeting the Chargers (2), then immediately flying back home after the game for the final week of camp at The Star. Oh, how Daryl Johnston wishes he was playing in this era, knowing during his days with the Cowboys (1989-99) the Cowboys were in pads twice a day in Austin (1990-97) and Wichita Falls (1998-2001), and no matter if the temperatures during those practices at Midwestern State University basically reaching like 1-10 every day, with the wind generally blowing like 10 mph.

Defensive line is another in the long line of question marks the Dallas Cowboys have heading into 2022.

DALLAS — No team is complete in late July, and the Dallas Cowboys will be no different when they open training camp on July 27 at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, Calif. Throughout the offseason, the Cowboys have had some problems taking care of themselves when it comes to their pass rush, and they have invested resources into other areas. According to Brendan Walker from NFL.com, one of the three biggest storylines for the Cowboys during training camp in their defensive line depth. “The Cowboys will need to improve along the front seven if they want their defense to step into elite territory,” Walker wrote. “The team had a slightly above-average performance last season, recording 41 sacks (tied for 13th) and giving up 1,918 rushing yards (16th). The Cowboys essentially replaced the free agency loss of defensive end Randy Gregory with pass-rusher Dante Fowler. Second-round pick Sam Williams will get some time in the rotation at defensive end, as well. But there is work to be done before this group can be considered among the top 10 in the NFL.” Even if defensive coordinator Dan Quinn doesn’t see Williams as a replacement for Gregory, who left in free agency for the Denver Broncos, spectators will view the Ole Miss product as such. Gregory produced 6.0 sacks, four tackles for loss, 17 quarterback hits, and three forced fumbles through 12 games. Williams has kept his focus on being the best version of himself throughout offseason workouts. “I just came in trying to be the best version of me,” Williams told reporters on May 13 during rookie minicamp. “The only person that can beat me is me. That’s all I can say. Every day I am going to attack greatness. Everything else will take care of itself.”

