Zack Martin 9th in PFF’s Top 50 rankings of the best players in the NFL right now

First Tyron Smith and Micah Parsons, and now Zack Martin. The Dallas Cowboys ended up having three of their own identified as the Top 50 best players in the NFL right now according to Pro Football Focus’ rankings.

PFF has been releasing their rankings throughout the week and finally concluded by identifying the Top 10, where Zack Martin in the landing at No. 9. Here’s what they had to say about their starting right guard:

9. G ZACK MARTIN, DALLAS COWBOYS Martin may be the most underrated player in the NFL. He accrued a career-best 93.9 PFF grade last season, posting six separate PFF game grades above 90.0 during the season. He allowed 19 pressures on 688 pass-blocking snaps and has seen his performance improve in each of the past three years.

The Dallas Cowboys former first-round pick (16th overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft has been a mainstay figure in the middle of their offensive line for nearly a decade. He’s been dominant and consistent from Day 1 and his accolades over the years speaks for themselves.

The Cowboys five-time First-team All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl offensive guard is destined for Canton and the Pro Football Hall of Fame when his playing career does finally come to an end. Until that time comes though, he will likely continue to play at the All-Pro level we’ve come to expect from him.

Zack Martin landing in the Top 10 in PFF’s rankings of the best players in the NFL right now shouldn’t come to much of a surprise considering how dominant he’s been throughout his career, but there is a question as to whether or not he could’ve possibly been ranked higher. There are a few players ranked higher than him who he’s arguably better than, however, that’s debatable depending on who you talk to.

What do you think? Should Zack Martin have been ranked higher in PFF’s rankings?