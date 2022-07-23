Cowboys news: WR might still be the Cowboys biggest issue heading into training camp

Is CeeDee Lamb AND Kellen Moore ready for life after Amari Cooper?

Amari Cooper was in Dallas for all of Kellen Moore’s run as offensive coordinator and CeeDee Lamb’s career thus far. Though now with Cleveland, the Cowboys’ former number-one receiver has good insight into this team and made some comments today that are worth paying attention to. Appearing on “The Ticket” radio show earlier today, Cooper shared some thoughts on Dallas moving forward with Lamb as their new top receiver. Thankfully, Amari had only good things to say about his former teammate. From a four-time Pro Bowler and one of the NFL’s more productive receivers since he arrived, Amari’s endorsement is no small thing. And while he likely has some feelings about this front office and coaching staff after being discarded, those don’t appear to be clouding his judgment about Lamb as his successor. Cooper was traded to the Browns in March in a cap-clearing move. Dallas only got back a 5th-round pick and an earlier pick in the 6th round; the real impetus for the trade coming from the $16 million in cap space that dumping Amari’s contract created.

CeeDee is a top _____ wide receiver?

The wide receiver position has quickly become one of the most crucial positions in the NFL as the league has evolved over the last decade and trended more in the direct of offense. Dallas will see who most consider to be the best receiver in the league with the reigning Super Bowl MVP and triple crown winner in the Rams’ Cooper Kupp in Week 5. But before that they will see the likes of Ja’Marr Chase, Mike Evans, and Terry McLaurin. It won’t get any easier after that, with Justin Jefferson and AJ Brown waiting for them later on in the schedule. DallasCowboys.com and the writing team rank the best receivers on the Cowboys schedule and where CeeDee Lamb ranks among them.

Cowboys need to add talent at these positions.

The Cowboys’ current crop of receivers is solid, but not spectacular. With CeeDee Lamb ready to ascend as the true No. 1 WR in Dallas and Michael Gallup a capable second option, the offense is in good shape on paper. Rookie receiver Jalen Tolbert and veteran wide out James Washington round out the top four at the position. Gallup is expected to miss time however and shouldn’t be expected to be 100% even when he does return. Tolbert has a steep learning curve and leaning on Washington to emerge for the first time in his career feels like a recipe for disaster. There are some young receivers who could step up, like last year’s undrafted free agent T.J. Vasher, who’s been generating some buzz, but the Cowboys are gambling that everything will remain close to perfect to maximize their situation at WR. It’s difficult to understand why Dallas wouldn’t bring in a veteran presence to help, especially early in the season. There are some solid WRs available who could show up and instantly make the Cowboys’ receiver room a deeper group. Wide receivers Emmanuel Sanders, Will Fuller, or T.Y. Hilton would make sense. More expensive options exist in Julio Jones or Odell Beckham Jr, but those are much more unlikely.

Could the Cowboys add Dan Quinn’s former linebacker?

Less than a week away from the unofficial start of the 2022 season, the Dallas Cowboys seem to be set on rolling with what they have entering training camp. While the Cowboys may not have any glaring needs to address before the kickoff of camp, they could benefit from adding a player or two at a couple of positions. One of those would be the linebacker spot. All-Pro Micah Parsons is fantastic, there’s no denying that, but with how much the second-year pro is going to rush the passer, it’s hard to call him a true “linebacker.” Parsons will likely play a hybrid role, leaving Leighton Vander Esch and Jabril Cox to get plenty of playing time as true linebackers. Vander Esch did play much better during the second half of the season, ranking as the ninth-best interior linebacker according to PFF (via Aidan Davis). But then the switch flipped. In weeks eight through 18, which is after the Dallas bye week, he was the ninth-ranked interior linebacker in the league according to PFF. In 11 weeks, which is a solid chunk of the season, he was better than names like De’Vondre Campbell, Demario Davis, Bobby Wagner, Jordan Hicks, and Anthony Barr. In case you were wondering, Micah Parsons was the number one ranked linebacker over this period. Vander Esch still has had his fair share of issues in the past couple of seasons. The biggest being staying healthy and on the field, something Jabril Cox unfortunately was unable to do during his rookie year, playing in just seven games before suffering a torn ACL. The Cowboys certainly could benefit from acquiring a capable linebacker from outside the organization. If they look to acquire one via trade, Deion Jones of the Atlanta Falcons could be a fit. Jones’ name was linked to the Cowboys in a recent article by Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report. Knox proposed the Cowboys deal a 2023 sixth-round pick to Atlanta in exchange for the linebacker.

The heat is on McCarthy.

Rob Phillips: Let’s face it: There’s always pressure on the head coach of an NFL team, even guys like Bill Belichick who have been in one spot forever. In this particular situation, yes, I think there’s pressure on the entire organization, Mike McCarthy included, to move past the first round and make a meaningful run toward a Super Bowl. To me, that’s through the lens of the entire upcoming season, not the first few games. Sure, there has been one instance where Jerry Jones made a midseason coaching change: 2010 when Wade Phillips got fired after a dreadful 1-7 start. I don’t see that happening here because: 1) I don’t expect this year’s team to struggle like that, barring terrible injury luck; and 2) overall, Jones has shown tremendous patience with coaches over the past 20 or so years. While the loss to San Francisco was a huge disappointment, the team did produce a six-win turnaround from 2020 under McCarthy. Now it’s time to build on that.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network.

Monday : 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, and Aidan Davis

: 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, and Aidan Davis Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin Tuesday : The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa

: The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB personalities

BTB Roundtable with various BTB personalities Wednesday: The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton

The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton Wednesday : Talkin’ The Draft with Connor Livesay and Mark Schofield

: Talkin’ The Draft with Connor Livesay and Mark Schofield Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

The Ocho with RJ Ochoa Thursday : Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle Friday : Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

: Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr Saturday : Cowboys Hoy with Mauricio Rodriguez

: Cowboys Hoy with Mauricio Rodriguez Sunday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.

Subscribe to the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel for videos throughout every week right here.