Cowboys news: Issues for the team as 2022 training camp approaches

Training camp will hopefully answer a lot of questions for the Dallas Cowboys.

Injury updates: Gallup was believed to be a little ahead of schedule at the end of minicamp, but he is likely to miss at least a couple of games in September. That was always the thinking even before he re-signed to a five-year deal in March. He will likely start training camp on the physically unable to perform list, which is not too concerning. If he is on that list to start the season, then that would be a concern because he would miss at least the first four games. Linebacker Jabril Cox is also returning from a torn ACL in his right knee. He was moving well in June, and the belief is he will be able to practice at the start of camp. Rookie linebacker Damone Clark will open camp on the non-football injury list after undergoing neck surgery in the spring. If he plays at all this season, it won’t be until November.

It seems unlikely to happen, but a trade for Jessie Bates would upgrade Dallas’ secondary.

From the Cowboys’ perspective, they can acquire the 25-year-old safety for a cheap package because they then would have to pay him about $16 million per year, the going rate for a top-tier safety. Also, Dallas would have to wait until after the 2022 season for the long-term deal with Bates. Since no deal can be done this year, Bates could be seen as a rental, and that makes his trade package cheaper. Even if only acquired for the 2022 season alone, he could help vault their defense into the top-tier. The Cowboys have never shown to be fully invested in the safety position. Most years, they try to sign a few cheap players just to create a patchwork safety position. Last year, that strategy worked, as they were able to find Jayron Kearse as a diamond in the rough. Even though the Cowboys just gave Kearse a new deal, Bates will fit in nicely alongside him. Kearse is elite around the line of scrimmage and Bates is elite in coverage. To be exact, Kearse led all safeties in tackles for loss last season with nine.

Is 2022 the last season we will seee Ezekiel Elliott in a Cowboys uniform?

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott enters his seventh season with the team in 2022. His stay in Dallas has been somewhat of a roller-coaster ride, with some statistical seasons that were Pro Bowl-worthy, and others that were forgettable. Is the ride almost over? Elliott is under contract with the Cowboys through the 2026 season after signing a six-year, $90-million contract extension in September of 2019 that gave him $50 million guaranteed. It’s because of this contract that some are speculating that 2022 might be Elliott’s final season in Dallas.

Cowboys need a big season from Ezekiel Elliott.

Dallas Cowboys: RB Ezekiel Elliott Ezekiel Elliott is no longer the feared running back he was earlier in his career. After averaging over 95 yards per game on the ground in each of his first three seasons, Elliott has steadily declined over the past few years. His production hit a new low in 2021 when he averaged just 58.9 rushing yards per contest. Even his pass-catching abilities are fading. Elliott averaged at least 22 yards per game through the air in each of his first five seasons but failed to even reach a 17-yard per game mark this past year. With Tony Pollard on the come-up and poised to see a significant increase in touches this coming season, it’s readily apparent that Elliot is fading into the twilight of his career While Elliott can still be a contributor to a winning Cowboys club, expecting him to be a top rusher putting up 100-plus yard performances with any regularity would be foolish. Although Dallas is still paying him like a superstar, Elliott will see his workload further diminished as he settles into a more even timeshare with Pollard this coming campaign.

Jalen Tolbert will have every opportunity to play a vital role with the Cowboys as a rookie.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network.

Monday : 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, and Aidan Davis

: 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, and Aidan Davis Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin Tuesday : The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa

: The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB personalities

BTB Roundtable with various BTB personalities Wednesday: The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton

The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton Wednesday : Talkin’ The Draft with Connor Livesay and Mark Schofield

: Talkin’ The Draft with Connor Livesay and Mark Schofield Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

The Ocho with RJ Ochoa Thursday : Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle Friday : Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

: Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr Saturday : Cowboys Hoy with Mauricio Rodriguez

: Cowboys Hoy with Mauricio Rodriguez Sunday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.

Subscribe to the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel for videos throughout every week right here.