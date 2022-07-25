Cowboys news: Kelvin Joseph has been cleared of charges by Dallas County officials

This news does not exempt him from NFL punishment.

The Dallas Cowboys have spent the offseason saying they have nothing new to offer to the public in regard to the beleaguered Kelvin Joseph. But now there is something new. An update from DallasCowboys.com’s Mickey Spagnola ... “There has been a lot of speculation over his availability after being a passenger in a car from where a fatal drive-by shooting took place late March in Dallas. But from I’ve learned, Joseph, who was not involved in the shooting, has been cleared by Dallas County officials, being truthful and forthcoming during the investigation, and remember he never was arrested or charged with anything. Now as for the NFL, that is a different matter, and its movement is at glacier speeds when coming to incidents such as this. The Cowboys have stood firm on the issue that the 22-year-old is good to go from a legal standpoint.’’ Earlier this offseason, coach Mike McCarthy provided two glimpses into what is going on with the second-year cornerback, who has stayed with the team despite his connection to a drive-by murder in Dallas last month. McCarthy’s first revelation was about something bigger than football. “I understand the concern, and I just want you to know that when the situation occurred, we had a lot of internal conversation that was really in-depth,’’ he said. “Based off the information we’ve been given, we felt it was important to support him.’’

Injuries are always worth monitoring, even before training camp starts.

So which Cowboys do we expect to start camp on the PUP list? And are there any others who could but whose statuses aren’t yet clear? LOCK – LB Damone Clark Clark fell to the 5th round of the 2022 NFL Draft because of having spinal fusion surgery earlier in the offseason. The Cowboys knew this when they took him and that getting Damone on the field at all as a rookie would be unlikely, if not impossible. Still, Clark will get to spend time with coaches and teammates and work on the mental side of the game. And if he does wind up returning at some point during the regular season, any work Damone gets now will be valuable. LOCK – WR Michael Gallup With concerns that WR2 won’t even be ready for early regular-season games in September, Gallup starting camp on PUP is almost guaranteed. He’s still recovering from last year’s ACL tear but Dallas was confident enough to give him a new long-term deal in the offseason. Gallup’s absence will give James Washington, Jalen Tolbert, and other WR prospects additional reps and opportunities in Oxnard and preseason games. There’s still hope that Michael will be back for Week One but chances of anything sooner are slim to none.

Depth at receiver, injuries and a shallow RB room are forcing the Cowboys' hand.

WR may have to go deep as well. Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson are both gone, leaving just CeeDee Lamb and Noah Brown as the only returning, somewhat proven, veterans. Sure, James Washington was brought in, but he’s hardly the proven entity you want in a top-3 WR. Same can be said for the rookie Jalen Tolbert. He’s as promising as a duel-lock zip-lock bag but until he’s put to the test, we really don’t know. If Michael Gallup is unavailable but still occupying a roster spot, the Dallas Cowboys will have to keep an extra WR on the 53-man roster to compensate on game day. This brings us to the opportunity cost. If the Cowboys go deep at TE and/or WR, what position suffers? Given the absence of talent, QB may only be two spots, regardless of what goes on at TE or WR. And the offensive line has its own problems with two developmental guys (Matt Waletzko and Josh Ball) occupying the depth spots at OT. Not to mention the competition brought in to challenge Tyler Biadasz at center. The Cowboys can ill-afford to go shallow here and may need to go deep themselves at O-line. It’s the RB position that makes the most sense.

As one of the bigger names in the Cowboys UDFA pool, Bell could sneak his way onto the roster.

Markquese Bell may make the Dallas Cowboys as a UDFA Bell’s straightline speed for someone his size is very impressive, and everything about his athletic profile seems to suggest he will have no problem matching up against NFL athletes. Putting him down in the box could make him even more lethal, as his hard-hitting is enviable. While he was not the ballhawk or turnover generator that many would expect an elite prospect to be at the FCS level, that shouldn’t frighten the Cowboys too much. Dan Quinn has successfully rehabilitated his image as a master developer of defensive backs, giving Bell quite an encyclopedia of knowledge to draw on. Markquese Bell (@MarkqueseB) has signed with the @dallascowboys!#FAMU | #Rattlers | #LeaveNoDoubt | #NFL pic.twitter.com/nwOcLn9yzU — Florida A&M Football (@FAMU_FB) April 30, 2022 Bell has more guaranteed money than any of Dallas’s stable of undrafted players. This could be a sign that the Cowboys are more bullish on Bell’s potential than some of the other lottery tickets that are available to them. Bell could make an impact in a secondary that is still figuring things out. Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker might be penciled in as the starters, but Donovan Wilson and Israel Mukuamu don’t exactly have vice grips on either backup job. Quinn turned 6-3 Kam Chancellor from a fifth-rounder into a star, and he could do the same, albeit to a lesser extent, with Bell.

Will there finally be a repeat division winner in the NFC East?

To no one’s surprise, the Cowboys will enter the 2022-23 season as the betting favorites to repeat as NFC East champs. Dallas cruised to a division title last year with a 12-5 record, while Philadelphia was the only other team that finished above .500 (9-8). Check out the betting odds for the division, NFC, and Super Bowl for all four teams in the NFC East below: NFC East win totals Dallas Cowboys: 10.5 Philadelphia Eagles: 9.5 Washington Commanders: 8.5 New York Giants: 7.5 Odds to win NFC East Dallas Cowboys: +125 Philadelphia Eagles: +185 Washington Commanders: +500 New York Giants: +700 Odds to win NFC Dallas Cowboys: +850 Philadelphia Eagles: +1400 Washington Commanders: +3100 New York Giants: +4400 Odds to win Super Bowl Dallas Cowboys: +1800 Philadelphia Eagles: +3000 Washington Commanders: +7000 New York Giants: +8000

There are only 49 days left until the 2022 Cowboys’ season opener.

As we count down the days to the start of a new season, we’ll focus on the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener against the Bucs. Today, we will continue with 49 days to the start of the season. Countdown | Play 49: Miles Austin Go-Ahead TD The Play: In a huge division game between the Cowboys and Eagles in 2009, Tony Romo broke a 13-13 tie in the fourth quarter with a clutch pass to Miles Austin, who hadn’t caught a ball all night. But the pump-and-go froze the Eagles secondary and put Austin wide open in the secondary, where he would cut into the middle of the field for the remaining yards of a go-ahead 49-yard touchdown in the eventual 20-16 win.

