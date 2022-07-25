Report: Dallas Cowboys have “no interest” in signing free agent Anthony Barr

The Dallas Cowboys have been rather inactive as far as outside free agent acquisitions this offseason.

It appears that will continue as we have officially arrived at training camp. The group that is arriving in Oxnard is effectively the one being charged with winning it all here in 2022 unless a major move is made down the line.

It isn’t impossible for NFL teams to add to their roster throughout camp, though. Just last year the Cowboys signed safety Malik Hooker while training camp was going on so something like that could always happen. Many have wondered whether or not Dallas will pursue veteran linebacker Anthony Barr after being a bit connected to him this offseason, but that will not be the case according to The Dallas Morning News.

The DMN notes that the Cowboys have “no plans” to sign Barr butobviously plans often change, not just in football, but in life in general. Perhaps things could work out down the road, but for now the Cowboys seem happy with what they have.