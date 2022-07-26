Former Cowboys WR Cole Beasley says he would return to team specifically to play with Dak Prescott

In looking at the Dallas Cowboys roster there are a number of different spots that we can make arguments for the team to address by way of bringing in a veteran free agent.

There is no question that some tackle depth would be nice, especially considering that at present time the matter of who exactly is going to be the swing tackle is not fully known. Adding to the linebacker room could be wise also given how often Micah Parsons floats around, but another position of need is wide receiver.

Of course, just how badly the Cowboys need help at receiver will partly depend on how long Michael Gallup is going to be out at the beginning of the season. Without Gallup in the fold the Cowboys are down to CeeDee Lamb, James Washington (assuming health there), rookie Jalen Tolbert, Noah Brown, and Simi Fehoko and/or T.J. Vasher. Again, help might be needed.

Former Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley says he would return to the team specifically to play with Dak Prescott

Sometimes the best place to look with regards to the future is the past. There is a former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver currently on the market who could certainly help alleviate the issue at hand, one that some have floated out as an option over the last few months.

The player in question is Cole Beasley who spent the last three seasons with the Buffalo Bills. Prior to that, Beasley had only ever played with the Cowboys, including the first two years of Dak Prescott’s career.

It is actually the current franchise quarterback that seems to be the still-existing link between Beasley and the Cowboys. During a Twitter exchange involving BTB’s own Roy White the wide receiver said he would be interested in returning to Dallas for the opportunity to play with Prescott.

To play with Dak I would. https://t.co/Qeuj9bYinK — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) July 26, 2022

Beasley played in 16 games last season and had his lowest yardage output (693) since his final season in Dallas (672). Obviously the Bills have a highly potent offense led by Josh Allen, but it involves a dynamic playmaker in Stefon Diggs who commands a majority of targets.

Beasley was primarily used as a slot receiver during his time in Dallas, and while that is an area where CeeDee Lamb excels, Lamb also has position flex at receiver. There is no doubt that Beasley could be of service, but after listening to today’s press conference the Cowboys don’t seem inclined to add any new players in the immediate future.