2022 Cowboys Camp: Michael Gallup among those opening camp on PUP list, Damone Clark on Active/NFI

The Dallas Cowboys are in Oxnard and at long last training camp is here. Part of the beginning process of camp is dotting proverbial i’s and crossing proverbial t’s and the beginning days of things are usually when that happens.

On Wednesday the team officially announced their PUP and Active/NFI list. As expected, wide receiver Michael Gallup, who is coming back from a torn ACL, is headlining the PUP list.

As expected, WR Michael Gallup (knee) will be placed on the active/physically unable to perform list along with WR Dontario Drummond (groin), CB Quandre Mosely and LB Aaron Hansford (calf). LB Damone Clark (neck) will be placed on the active/non-football injury list. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) July 27, 2022

Dontario Drummond, Quandre Mosely, and Aaron Hansford are joining Michael Gallup on the PUP list to start camp. Rookie fifth-round pick Damone Clark is on the Active/NFI list and it remains to be seen if he will see the field at all this season.

Notably absent from the reported PUP list names is second-year linebacker Jabril Cox. Cox is also coming back from injury and it had previously been speculated by the mothership that he could join the list, perhaps he is more ahead of schedule than may have been initially expected.