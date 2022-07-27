Cowboys news: What we learned from the Cowboys opening press conference

What was your biggest takeaway from Tuesday’s press conference?

Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones didn't wait for the question – he attacked the "elephant in the room" topic regarding his commitment to head coach Mike McCarthy amidst swirling speculation that he consider other options at the end of the season. "He would not be sitting here today if I didn't think he was the man to lead this team to the Super Bowl," Jerry Jones said. "I have choices. That's a fact. The guy to my right is the guy I'm convicted about and I have been. I think we have successful put together a staff that absolutely gives us the chance to get to the ultimate success." McCarthy addressed Jones' comments and said "I'm going to focus on football," which goes in line with the commitment he asks of his players and coaches. "If I'm going to ask them (to stay focused), then I've got to do the same."

It feels like we’ve heard this same story for a decade now.

Jones said he feels better about the Cowboys, who have not made playoff appearances in consecutive years since 1998-99, at the opening of training camp in 2022 than he did last July. The Cowboys finished 12-5 last season and won the NFC East but lost in the wild-card round of the playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers. In the offseason, they traded Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns, released right tackle La'el Collins and lost pass-rusher Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos in free agency while not making any big-name or high-cost additions. "I knew we were going to have adjustments with this team coming into this year. You always do," Jones said. "But I knew we had a couple of our best shots out there financially last year. And so before we even started the season last year, I knew we were going to be making some adjustments with our players this year. We had it teed up pretty good and in my mind made a helluva run at it. We got disappointed, but we made a run at it."

Taking a look at some potential trades we could see during training camp.

Dallas Cowboys: DT Trysten Hill to Raiders. The Cowboys seemingly wasted a second-round pick when the organization chose defensive tackle Trysten Hill in the second round of the 2019 draft. Hill played in 18 games during his first three seasons. He's been fined, suspended and hurt throughout his tenure without any semblance of becoming anything more than a rotational piece. Dallas is set at defensive tackle with starters Neville Gallimore and Carlos Watkins. Osa Odighizuwa found a home at 3-technique as well. Hill really doesn't have a home anymore in Dan Quinn's defensive scheme. The Cowboys may be able to leverage the fact that Hill is only 24 years old and an excellent athlete instead of outright releasing him. Beggars can't be choosers, and the Las Vegas Raiders could use more help along the defensive interior. New general manager Dave Ziegler pieced together a motley crew by re-signing Johnathan Hankins, adding Bilal Nichols, Kyle Peko, Andrew Billings and Vernon Butler through free agency and drafting Matthew Butler and Neil Farrell Jr.

The price of top-tier quarterbacks continues to rise.

The payday made Prescott the league’s second-highest paid quarterback behind Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes. Now, he’s the seventh-highest paid quarterback after Allen graduate Kyler Murray just signed a five-year, $230.5 million deal that averages $46.1 million per year with Arizona. Murray is the eighth quarterback to average more than $40 million per year. That number will surely grow in the next couple of years as young quarterbacks such as Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow and the Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert finish their rookie contracts and sign long-term deals. It’s not that Prescott is a bargain at $40 million per year. It’s that $40 million, for now, is the cost of doing business for a Tier I or Tier 2 quarterback. Hopefully, Jerry and Stephen Jones truly understand the price for quality players never (ever) goes down.

It’s never too early to look ahead.

Anthony Brown, CB. One of the more underrated players in the Dallas secondary, Anthony Brown has grown from a sixth-round pick into a solid starter. He’s also coming off his best statistical season after recording 71 tackles, 17 pass defenses, and three picks in 2021. He’s mostly remembered for his poor performance against Las Vegas where he was flagged four times for pass interference but outside of that game, he played well overall on the year. Brown is currently playing on a very team-friendly deal after signing a three-year, $15 million contract in 2020, but if he has another campaign close to what he showed last year, he’s going to earn more from another team. Prediction: Leaves in free agency Donovan Wilson, S. Another home-grown talent, Donovan Wilson was added in Round 6 of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M. He developed into a starter by year two and had 71 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and two picks. He was expected to take another step forward in 2021 but injuries slowed him down as he appeared in just nine games. This year, he will be the third safety along with Malik Hooker and Jayron Kearse. He should still be an effective player but could stand to take a short-term deal next season and try to put a couple of consistent campaigns under his belt before cashing in on a long-term contract. That could play to Dallas’ favor. Prediction: Stays on a one-year deal.

