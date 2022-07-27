 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cowboys 2022 training camp practice #1 recap w/ video & tweets

The highlights of what happened today at Cowboys practice.

By Dave Halprin
/ new
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

We have liftoff. The Dallas Cowboys have kicked off the on-the-field portion of training camp with their first practice. It’s not with pads, and was mainly a preliminary workout instead of a full-blown practice, but it brings back football in some respects. That is worth celebrating.

Dak with a couple of his protectors.

The fans were back in Oxnard to check out the Cowboys.

There was some speculation that Jabril Cox could end up on the PUP list. That didn’t happen, but the Cowboys re being cautious with him.

In other injury news, Michael Gallup did get put on the PUP list, but he is recovering well.

Micah Parsons is putting in work to get that second-year leap everyone talks about.

Rookie Sam Williams is in the learning stage of fundamentals as he gets his bend on.

Dak and Co,

Tank and Micah, the Cowboys stud pass rushers.

We hope to see this a lot this year.

Rookie must wait. Connor McGovern gets the call over Tyler Smith.

Anthony Brown gets Dak and taunts him.

Rookie Jalen Tolbert makes a play.

Tony Pollard makes an appearance.

Rico in the house too.

Dak just missing new arrival James Washington.

Nice play from Dorance Armstrong, reading the QB.

Full recap:

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...