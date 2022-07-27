Cowboys 2022 training camp practice #1 recap w/ video & tweets

We have liftoff. The Dallas Cowboys have kicked off the on-the-field portion of training camp with their first practice. It’s not with pads, and was mainly a preliminary workout instead of a full-blown practice, but it brings back football in some respects. That is worth celebrating.

Dak with a couple of his protectors.

Dak Prescott, Tyron Smith, Zack Martin taking the field for the Cowboys’ first training camp practice pic.twitter.com/eYPaPpoRVo — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 27, 2022

The fans were back in Oxnard to check out the Cowboys.

Michael Gallup and DeMarcus Lawrence pic.twitter.com/3Ivc5ea8oq — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 27, 2022

There was some speculation that Jabril Cox could end up on the PUP list. That didn’t happen, but the Cowboys re being cautious with him.

Jabril Cox isn’t on PUP to open camp, but Mike McCarthy confirms that they’ll be slow bringing him along. Rep counts, situational work, etc etc.



But he is available to practice, which is great news for him. — David Helman (@davidhelman_) July 27, 2022

In other injury news, Michael Gallup did get put on the PUP list, but he is recovering well.

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup begins training camp on PUP list, as he continues recovery from ACL tear. But “he hasn’t missed a target yet,” per Mike McCarthy. “He hasn’t had a setback.”



“Entering fourth quarter” of rehab, per McCarthy. — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) July 27, 2022

Lateral movement from Cowboys WR Michael Gallup, who underwent surgery in February on torn left ACL. https://t.co/YTejDs1cMF pic.twitter.com/RNQBZtKsuZ — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 27, 2022

Micah Parsons is putting in work to get that second-year leap everyone talks about.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons takes the field for Year 2 in Oxnard. And he quickly reels in a pass on JUGS machine with one hand. pic.twitter.com/GbL2VP0QWV — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 27, 2022

Rookie Sam Williams is in the learning stage of fundamentals as he gets his bend on.

Cowboys DE Sam Williams, rookie second-round pick, working on bending the edge in Oxnard. Training camp is here. pic.twitter.com/89n0AdqV8H — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 27, 2022

Dak and Co,

Tank and Micah, the Cowboys stud pass rushers.

On Day #1 of camp, Cowboys second-year superstar Micah Parsons is working on pass rush techniques along with defensive ends Tank Lawrence and Dorance Armstrong. pic.twitter.com/GNBg6vy9qR — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) July 27, 2022

We hope to see this a lot this year.

Dak to CeeDee pic.twitter.com/KEWNcIQVIn — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) July 27, 2022

Rookie must wait. Connor McGovern gets the call over Tyler Smith.

Connor McGovern getting the first-team work at left guard pic.twitter.com/YKHLbE3mVD — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 27, 2022

Cowboys’ Connor McGovern saw the opening first-team reps at left guard in team period before rookie first-round pick Tyler Smith (No. 73) rotated in. Smith the favorite for job. pic.twitter.com/7Bu0RvPJAX — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 27, 2022

Anthony Brown gets Dak and taunts him.

Anthony Brown with a Pick 6 of Dak Prescott. This is in the two-minute drill. pic.twitter.com/BO3e11MxV0 — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) July 27, 2022

Rookie Jalen Tolbert makes a play.

Rookie WR Jalen Tolbert with his first splashy play of training camp pic.twitter.com/aa21MXzbfL — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) July 27, 2022

Tony Pollard makes an appearance.

Rico in the house too.

Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle is back to work, healthy again. His first practice since hip injury last August. Also had knee scope in offseason. They missed him in 2021. pic.twitter.com/NVC4cFbyXP — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 27, 2022

Dak just missing new arrival James Washington.

Dak looking for James Washington deep pic.twitter.com/gYXcw3No1Y — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 27, 2022

Nice play from Dorance Armstrong, reading the QB.

Dorance Armstrong knocking down the pass pic.twitter.com/XBOyPlvSRW — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 27, 2022

