Cowboys news: Ezekiel Elliott only thinking about 2022, not about 2023 and his contract

Zeke is not worrying about the future, just what he can do day-to-day, week-to-week.

“I think it is a big season, but I think you can’t look too far down the road,” Elliott said. “I think if I focus on every day, if I focus on having a good day of camp, if I focus on taking it week by week, I think everything will handle itself. And I don’t think there’s really a reason to look that far down the road. I think if I handle my business every day, then I’ll be in a pretty good situation at the end of the season.” Elliott’s $12.4 million base salary is fully guaranteed as part of the $90 million extension he signed in 2019. The Cowboys have an easier path financially to move on from him in 2023 because there is no more guaranteed money in his contract. He is set to make $10.9 million in 2023. Elliott’s per-game rushing average has dropped each season, from 108.7 yards per game in 2016, his rookie year, to 58.9 in 2021. A big reason for the drop last year was a partially torn posterior ligament in his right knee, which he suffered in the fourth game of the season. Elliott was on pace for more than 1,500 yards through the first five games last season with five touchdowns. He topped 69 yards just once in the final 12 games and finished with 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns on 237 carries.

Another reason why the Cowboys truly are “America’s Team”.

Plenty of positions up for grabs entering training camp 2022.

4. Kicker Along the same lines as the decisions made at edge rusher, the Cowboys has also seen the departure of Greg Zuerlein after a rocky 2021 season. The veteran was released by Dallas in March before signing with the Jets a few weeks later. 3. Swing tackle Over the last two seasons, Tyron Smith has missed a total of 20 games. While he’s healthy, he is one of the best offensive lineman in the league. When he’s not, there needs to be a solid backup plan to rely on. 2. Second wide receiver Without Amari Cooper in the fold, the top receiver spot now belongs to CeeDee Lamb and the second spot to Michael Gallup. However, with Gallup expected to be sidelined for at least a few games in the regular season, there will need to be a second receiver to over perform. 1. Starting left guard Outside of quarterback, when a starting offensive line spot is up for grabs, it is always the priority. Luckily, the Cowboys don’t have a problem at the quarterback position, but left guard is a different story.

Were the Cowboys correct for moving on from Randy Gregory and La’el Collins? Early returns say, yes.

Any person who knows Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones knows that the GM does a lot of spinning and explaining to get around some of his more questionable choices. The man knows how to manipulate his words and he certainly doesn’t like being wrong. Earlier in the spring, Jones tried to spin a clear misstep. The team was prepared to offer former Cowboys DE Randy Gregory the same exact deal he got from the Denver Broncos before he bailed over contract language. To explain it away, the GM said he’d prefer to have two by naming “Armstrong and our other one.” Being unable to name your other Gregory replacement, Dante Fowler Jr., doesn’t exactly help your argument, Jerry. But months later, it actually seems that one of Jones’s previous points about “availability” is coming to fruition for two of the star players the Cowboys lost this offseason: Gregory and La’el Collins. Here was the owner’s quote from back in April: “Availability was a big item here. Being available. Always has been. Always has been. And you can reach a point where if you’ve got a big question mark on availability — forget ability, if you’ve got a big question mark on availability, do you want to strap on millions and millions of dollars to your salary cap with that big a question mark at availability? It got too high for the benefit of the team.” It turns out both Gregory and Collins aren’t available for at least the start of training camp with Denver and Cincinnati. Although Jones never said their names in his Tuesday press conference in Oxnard, the quote below certainly implies what he meant.

The Jones family’s offseason approach may turn out better than first thought.

Jerry Jones’ tone spoke as loudly as his words. The Cowboys owner, on Tuesday, referred to narratives he was “sensitive” to; narratives that make him “uncomfortable.” He follows and invites talk surrounding his high-profile NFL franchise. And yet, when narratives spin from his control, he’s apt to try to draw them back in. So yes, the owner who doubles as general manager is aware fans have questioned the Cowboys’ commitment to winning this offseason. If they’re raring for a championship, some wondered, where were roster upgrades after the wild-card loss? Why did the Cowboys’ coaching staff remain nearly identical, save a new wide receiver coach and special teams assistant? And why does a team so often concerned about salary cap limitations now carry the second most free money in the league? (The Browns have $48.3 million in available cap room, according to overthecap.com, before the Cowboys’ $22.5 million trounces the league’s remaining 30 teams). Jones answered at length Tuesday even when he was not asked directly and, on some topics, not asked at all. “We have put a lot out there for the fans,” Jones said. “A lot for the Dallas Cowboys out there. And we are not screwing around.”

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday : 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, and Aidan Davis

: 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, and Aidan Davis Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin Tuesday : The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa

: The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB personalities

BTB Roundtable with various BTB personalities Wednesday: The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton

The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton Wednesday : Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay and Mark Schofield

: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay and Mark Schofield Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

The Ocho with RJ Ochoa Thursday : Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle Friday : Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

: Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episodes of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.

Subscribe to the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel for videos throughout every week right here.