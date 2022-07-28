Cowboys 2022 training camp: Day one standouts

Training camp is officially here, and day one is in the books. Most guys are focused on learning the playbook, adapting to new coaches and teammates, and getting their feet underneath them before the season kicks off. But a few guys shined on day one of training camp practice.

In no surprise, Micah Parsons looked like the best player on the field in day one of practices in Oxnard, California. Parsons had what would have been sacks rushing against Terrence Steele and Tyron Smith. Parsons was active as both a pass rusher and against the run where he showed up multiple times in team work. Parsons will obviously play a pivotal role for Dan Quinn’s defense in 2022.

Staying on the defensive side of the ball, Anthony Brown will get the crown for the first training camp interception as he picked of Dak Prescott for a pick-six in two-minute drill work. Brown looked very good in coverage against James Washington, CeeDee Lamb, and Jalen Tolbert on day one. After having a career year in 2021, Brown will look to build off his solid 2021 campaign.

After the first day of practice, the defense definitely got the better of the offense. While there’s no reason to panic, the offense lost Amari Cooper, La’el Collins, Connor Williams, Cedrick Wilson, and Blake Jarwin this offseason, all players who played large roles in Kellen Moore’s offense. While it’s often a trend for the defense to be a step or so ahead of the offense in training camp, it’s something to monitor closely as we progress through the offseason.