Cowboys roster move: Dallas reportedly signing reigning USFL MVP Kavontae Turpin

With training camp now fully underway, the Dallas Cowboys are squarely focused on building towards the 2022 season. Of course there are always things to tend to that don’t involve what is taking place on the practice field, after all, Stephen Jones loves to say that roster construction is something that is a 24/7/365 proposition.

Over the course of the offseason the Cowboys chose to be what they felt was a measured and pragmatic approach to free agency. Dallas prioritized the 2022 NFL Draft and seemingly feels satisfied with the overall composition of their roster at present moment.

But thing can always change. Many have noted that the Cowboys need another wide receiver right now, especially given Michael Gallup now officially being on the PUP list and a doubt as far as the beginning of the regular season is concerned. On Tuesday the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed veteran Julio Jones as one example and late Wednesday night the Cowboys got in the game themselves.

According to reports the Cowboys are set to be bringing in former TCU wide receiver and reigning USFL MVP Kavontae Turpin.

Cowboys plan to sign former TCU WR KaVontae Turpin on Thursday, a person familiar with agreement said. Reigning USFL MVP caught 44 passes for 540 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games, plus 129 rushing yards and a score. He led USFL with 15.3-yard average on punt returns. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 28, 2022

As noted Turpin is the reigning MVP of the revitalized USFL. He offers a skillset that can be of use in just about every phase of the game where there is a ball-carrier involved.

We will see just how much the Cowboys involve Turpin on offense, but where he could really present value is on special teams. At the moment, there is no real defined returner on the roster so there is definitely space for him to carve out a role.

KaVontae Turpin … DOGpic.twitter.com/xrpglHcZDK — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) July 28, 2022

Update: 11:20am ET

What goes up must come down and in order for the Dallas Cowboys to add to their roster they had to make room.

It is fullback Nick Ralston who is being waived in order to make room for KaVontae Turpin.