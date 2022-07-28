 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys 2022 training camp practice #2 recap w/ video & tweets

The highlights of what happened today at Cowboys practice.

By Dave Halprin
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys have completed their second practice of training camp. Let’s check in on some of the highlights through our friends in the Cowboys media.

Yesterday James Washington hurt his shoulder trying to dive for a long bomb from Dak Prescott. Fortunately it doesn’t seem serious. He was out there today next to new signee KaVontae Turpin.

A little more Turpin.

Dak Prescott getting his footwork drills in as we are early in camp.

Never a good sign.

CeDee Lamb and Co. getting their work in.

The quick pitch? Okay, practice everything,

More of this please.

This works too.

Smooth.

More Schultz as he makes himself available for a Dak scramble.

Here we go defense. Jayron Kearse gets a breakup.

More defense, this time from that man Brown.

Defense doing work.

Nice to see Tony Pollard getting involved in the passing game. Wish we would see more of this.

Pass defense rise up.

Parsons.

Check out our recap show.

