Cowboys 2022 training camp practice #2 recap w/ video & tweets

The Dallas Cowboys have completed their second practice of training camp. Let’s check in on some of the highlights through our friends in the Cowboys media.

Yesterday James Washington hurt his shoulder trying to dive for a long bomb from Dak Prescott. Fortunately it doesn’t seem serious. He was out there today next to new signee KaVontae Turpin.

Not serious indeed. Cowboys WR James Washington is with teammates in stretch line at practice, warming up next to WR KaVontae Turpin. https://t.co/qRxyjbYHow pic.twitter.com/qnWnE1aGz8 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 28, 2022

A little more Turpin.

New Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin, undrafted in 2019, just completed his first NFL drill. Reigning USFL MVP turns 26 on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/fsKMJq6cDr — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 28, 2022

Dak Prescott getting his footwork drills in as we are early in camp.

Never a good sign.

Rookie 5th round draft pick OL Matt Waletzko walking off the field in the middle of practice. #CowboysCamp2022 pic.twitter.com/3PLkzl27Vl — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) July 28, 2022

CeDee Lamb and Co. getting their work in.

From CeeDee Lamb to KaVontae Turpin: a wide receiver drill at Cowboys training camp in Oxnard. pic.twitter.com/qentgxWos9 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 28, 2022

The quick pitch? Okay, practice everything,

Dak and Zeke pic.twitter.com/woA4ClQb1j — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 28, 2022

More of this please.

Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb. pic.twitter.com/DzzZcR4waQ — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) July 28, 2022

This works too.

Smooth.

More Schultz as he makes himself available for a Dak scramble.

A 7-7 scramble drill has Dak Prescott finding Dalton Schultz. pic.twitter.com/awU5celn24 — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) July 28, 2022

Here we go defense. Jayron Kearse gets a breakup.

On this 11-11 drill, Dak Prescott scrambles and tries to find Dalton Schultz. Jayron Kearse breaks it up. pic.twitter.com/gM2iGsTPbM — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) July 28, 2022

Dak looking for Dalton Schultz pic.twitter.com/xcYqaLYbsr — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 28, 2022

More defense, this time from that man Brown.

Anthony Brown off to a strong start to camp. Breaks up this Prescott pass. pic.twitter.com/aDyLgEeRlz — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) July 28, 2022

Defense doing work.

We focused on the offense line and Dante Fowler (56) gets a sack. pic.twitter.com/sCckfjWoRY — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) July 28, 2022

Nice to see Tony Pollard getting involved in the passing game. Wish we would see more of this.

Dak to Tony Pollard pic.twitter.com/7GGEBxvboU — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 28, 2022

Pass defense rise up.

Two days, two end-of-half runthroughs. Defensive starters are bossing it. No touchdowns allowed. I’ve got Anthony Brown & Trevon Diggs with 2-3 PBUs apiece. — David Helman (@davidhelman_) July 28, 2022

Parsons.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons at defensive end: still good. pic.twitter.com/1LbQA8Q260 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 28, 2022

