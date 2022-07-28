Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup says playing Week 1 is “not a reasonable possibility”

It has long made sense ever since Michael Gallup tore his ACL against the Arizona Cardinals that he would miss time in 2022. Of course, between that moment and this one, Gallup signed a brand new deal with the Dallas Cowboys and the team traded away Amari Cooper, heightening his importance and value to the offense. However long Gallup winds up missing doesn’t impact his overall worth to the team, but given how not-exactly-deep the team is at wide receiver any absence could be significant.

The word “could” has always been how this situation has been couched given that nothing has been official to this point. It has purely been heavy speculation up until now that Gallup would miss time this regular season, but after Thursday’s practice ended he met with the media and confirmed that he would at least be missing Week 1.

We’ve assumed for a while now that Michael Gallup’s return to action would come after the start of the regular season.



Gallup told us today he’s feeling good about where he’s at, but confirmed that playing Week 1 is “not a reasonable possibility.” — David Helman (@davidhelman_) July 28, 2022

The Cowboys placed Gallup on the PUP list on Wednesday, and if he remains on it through the beginning of the regular season he will have to miss at least four games. Rumors around the league are that Week 5 could be the target date for him which would obviously line up exactly with the PUP list’s requirements.

Recently there was the news of Dallas signing wide receiver KeVontae Turpin. While Turpin is a receiver in title, he is expected to contribute more in a special teams capacity. The Cowboys could certainly still use some receiver depth, although it is unlikely breaking news to them that Gallup could be missing regular season action. They clearly have a plan and are seemingly working it out through camp.