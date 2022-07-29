Predicting the 2022 NFL season; training camp edition

Training camp is here, and football is about to be in full swing. We’re still about a month and a half away from the start of the 2022 NFL regular reason, but it’s never too early to make some predictions about the upcoming year.

Today, we take our first stab at predicting the entire 2022 season. Let us know in the comments section what you think of our predictions, and what you think is going to happen in the upcoming season.

AFC South

Analysis: After a disastrous ending to the 2021 season, the Indianapolis Colts went out this offseason and made a splash, bringing in 37-year-old veteran Matt Ryan to lead their offense. At this point of his career, Ryan certainly isn’t the same caliber of player that won league MVP back in 2016, but he still has the ability to be a capable quarterback. Pairing Ryan with All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor should give the Colts a good enough offense to be the favorites to win this division.

The Titans take a step back, and the Jaguars take a step forward, but ultimately the Colts are the best team in the division and win it with a 10-7 record.

AFC East

Analysis: This might be the most straightforward division to predict in the NFL this season. Barring an injury to Josh Allen, there is no way the Buffalo Bills don’t win this division. Buffalo currently is the favorite to win the Super Bowl, sitting at +600 via DraftKings, and for good reason. They added two-time Super Bowl champion Von Miller to help bolster their defense and that will be the difference from this season to last.

The Bills have a clear quarterback advantage in this division, and it may be the biggest gap between the best and second-best signal-caller in any division in the NFL. Buffalo wins 13 games and takes home the division crown, while the Patriots, Dolphins, and Jets all finish below .500 and miss the playoffs.

AFC North

Analysis: Lamar Jackson had a bad season last year, there’s no way around it. Jackson threw almost as many interceptions last season (13) as he did in the two previous years combined (15). However, the former league MVP is going to bounce back in a huge way this season, leading the Ravens to the best record in the NFL. Baltimore had an outstanding draft, bringing in Kyle Hamilton, Tyler Linderbaum, and Travis Jones. All three of these players will be able to come in and start right away, making a positive impact on this team.

The Bengals start off rocky with a bit of a post-Super Bowl hangover but rebound in the second half of the season to make the playoffs. The Browns struggle without the suspended Deshaun Watson, narrowly missing the playoffs at 9-8.

AFC West

Analysis: This is without a doubt the best division in football. Realistically, you could predict any of these four teams to win this division and have a decent case as to why they will do so. In a division this talented, the best quarterback play usually wins out, and that’s exactly what will happen this season. Patrick Mahomes elevates the Chiefs to 14 wins and a division title, but the Broncos and Chargers both make the playoffs with double-digit wins.

NFC South

Analysis: Outside of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the NFC South has a chance to be the worst division in football. Both the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers are going to be a mess this season, and the New Orleans Saints are entering their first year without Sean Payton as their head coach. Tampa Bay dominates the division, going 6-0 and giving Brady a final chance to make one more magical run in the postseason.

NFC East

Analysis: The NFC East is going to be a lot more competitive than many people think. The Dallas Cowboys have a clear advantage at the quarterback position, which ultimately will lead to them winning the division, but they made some questionable moves this offseason that they will come to regret. Dallas’ offense will miss Amari Cooper big time, and they’ll struggle out of the gate without Michael Gallup. The Cowboys start the season going 3-3 through the first six weeks, but rebound to go 7-4 down the stretch and win the East for the second straight season.

The Eagles, despite Jalen Hurts’ limitations, do just enough to sneak into the playoffs with 10 wins. The Commanders start off hot, winning four of their first six games, but fade down the stretch as Carson Wentz struggles to take care of the football. The Giants win an unimpressive four games as Daniel Jones’ tenure as New York’s signal-caller comes to an end.

NFC North

Analysis: The Green Bay Packers lost Davante Adams this offseason, which no doubt is a huge loss, but they still have this guy named Aaron Rodgers, and he’s pretty darn good. The 2022 Packers won’t be as dynamic offensively as they were in 2021, but their defense will be improved and Rodgers will do enough with the offense to lift them to a division title.

The Vikings are one of the NFL’s most surprising teams under first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell, winning 11 games and making the playoffs.

NFC West

Analysis: Fresh off winning the Super Bowl, the Rams come out and dominate the NFC. Los Angeles wins 13 games, tied for the most in the conference, and goes an impressive 5-1 in one of the better divisions in football.

Second-year quarterback Trey Lance is very impressive, leading the 49ers to 10 wins and a playoff berth, while Kyler Murray and the Cardinals once again fade away in December/January, missing the playoffs at 9-8.

Playoffs - Wild Card Round

AFC

(5) Denver Broncos OVER (4) Indianapolis Colts

(3) Buffalo Bills OVER (6) Los Angeles Chargers

(2) Kansas City Chiefs OVER (7) Cincinnati Bengals

NFC

(4) Dallas Cowboys OVER (5) Minnesota Vikings

(3) Tampa Bay Buccaneers OVER (6) San Francisco 49ers

(2) Green Bay Packers OVER (7) Philadelphia Eagles

Playoffs - Divisional Round

AFC

(2) Kansas City Chiefs OVER (3) Buffalo Bills

(1) Baltimore Ravens OVER (5) Denver Broncos

NFC

(2) Green Bay Packers OVER (3) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(1) Los Angeles Rams OVER (4) Dallas Cowboys

Playoffs - Championship Games

AFC Championship

-Kansas City Chiefs OVER Baltimore Ravens

NFC Championship

-Los Angeles Rams OVER Green Bay Packers

Super Bowl LVII Winner

Kansas City Chiefs