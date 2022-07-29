2022 Cowboys training camp: Day 2 standouts

And just like that, the Dallas Cowboys second day of training camp practice has come to an end. Things are moving along both quickly and smoothly so far and hopefully that continues to be the case.

The Cowboys had a new face in attendance at practice Thursday afternoon after signing KaVontae Turpin, and he didn’t waste any time catching the attention of many due to his natural speed and explosiveness.

Kavontae Turpin showing some burst, as Will McClay watches on pic.twitter.com/tELMhpuTbw — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) July 28, 2022

While Turpin was the new toy everybody wanted to get a look at, it was some of the other Cowboys regulars who stood out in back to back practices, like Micah Parsons and Anthony Brown.

Micah Parsons once again continued to give the offensive tackles fits as a pass rusher and would’ve had yet another quarterback sack of Dak Prescott on Day 2.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons at defensive end: still good. pic.twitter.com/1LbQA8Q260 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 28, 2022

Not to be outdone by Micah Parsons, Anthony Brown followed up his pick six from Day 1 with yet another practice where he showed his stickiness in coverage by breaking up a pass intended for James Washington on Day 2.

PBU by Anthony Brown to start team drills. Good start to camp for AB pic.twitter.com/DbpGLD1Qw6 — Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) July 28, 2022

Micah Parsons and Anthony Brown standing out in back-to-back practices is great news for for the Dallas Cowboys defense, who seem to be ahead of the offense right now. Hopefully, it’s something we continue to see the more we get into training camp and preseason. They, of course, weren’t the only ones to stand out on Day 2 though.

Like his fellow defensive teammates, Jayron Kearse showed why he was such a valued member of Dallas’ defense last season and why he was a priority re-signing for them this offseason. He had an impressive pass breakup against Dalton Schultz, who almost made a circus grab off the deflection.

Dak looks for Schultz who almost makes a circus grab off the bounce, but Jayron Kearse breaks it up pic.twitter.com/Gc612s2HwO — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) July 28, 2022

Speaking of Dalton Schultz, he seemed to be Dak Prescott’s favorite target in the passing game on Day 2. They even connected on a deep pass down the middle of the field.

Dak Prescott rolls out and hits Dalton Schultz deep over the middle pic.twitter.com/qfYVZH1ZZ1 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) July 28, 2022

Other than Schultz, Tony Pollard had an active practice, even getting targeted a few times in the passing game, much to the joy to some of the fans in attendance.

Dak Prescott just found RB Tony Pollard up the left sideline in team drills. A Cowboys fan bellowed: “About time he touches the ball! Use TP!” pic.twitter.com/XQcgHojapm — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) July 28, 2022

In the end though, it was the defense that stood out the most. They had several players who stood out in the second day of training camp practice, including Dante Fowler, who earned what would’ve been his first QB sack in a Cowboys uniform.