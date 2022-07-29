Cowboys news: Dalton Schultz says Dallas is the place ‘where I want to be’

The Cowboys want him to stay, and he wants to stay. But money is the thing.

The Cowboys and tight end Dalton Schultz weren’t able to come to an agreement on a new contract this offseason, but that hasn’t made either side change their mind about getting back together to work something out after the coming season. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said earlier this week that Schultz “represents everything” the team wants in a player and that “we ultimately will” come to terms on a deal that allows him to stay for the long term. On Thursday, Schultz said that he was frustrated by not getting something done this offseason but that frustration has done nothing to change his mind about a longer run in Dallas. “This is where I want to be. I’ve said that from the start, and I’ll keep it saying it. This is where I want to be,” Schultz said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. Schultz said his focus from here on out will be solely on football. Given the inability to negotiate during the season, that’s a wise approach as another big year will make it all the likelier that he winds up getting what he wants from the Cowboys in the long run.

The Cowboys would absolutely love if Sam Williams could find a way to even have close to the impact Micah Parsons had in his rookie year.

Sam Williams and Micah Parsons had almost identical measurables at their combines. Do we expect to see Sam used as only an edge rusher or do we see Dan Quinn get creative with the disguises and dispatch Sam and Micah with speed to get after the quarterback in different packages? — AMOS LONGSTREET / ROSEVILLE, CA Nick:I expect Dan Quinn to get creative with Williams once again like he did Parsons. But it starts with Micah. I think the big thing here is that the Cowboys decide how they want to play Parsons and then everyone else will follow after that. And yes, it includes Williams, who is already showing some of those traits that had the Cowboys so excited on draft day. I don’t know if it’s safe to just compare measurables at the combine. Obviously, Parsons was a high first-round pick and many people think the Cowboys reached to get Williams in the second. If all the NFL teams thought they were the same, Williams would’ve gone much higher. But I get where you’re going with that. Williams does have some similar traits. And if he’s anything close to what Micah was as a rookie, the Cowboys could have a special defense. Rob: I guess we’ll find out over the next few weeks. It’s worth noting that Sam Williams wasn’t just an edge rusher at Ole Miss. He lined up in a number of spots along the D-Line in college, and last year we saw Quinn move guys around – Parsons, obviously, but also DeMarcus Lawrence inside in certain packages – to get the best players on the field and create mismatches. Wouldn’t surprise me if we saw that with Williams, too.

Dallas started off day two of camp by doing some roster churning.

The Cowboys have completed the transaction process to add exciting new wideout Kavontae Turpin to the mix. The 2022 USFL MVP agreed to terms on Wednesday on a three-year deal, but Dallas did not have the roster room to bring him on just yet. Dallas sits at 91 players in their training camp, thanks to the continued use of the International Pathway exemption. Adding Turpin brings some excitement to a position with several question marks as he is a legit speed demon with extraordinary return capabilities, a likely need as CeeDee Lamb ascends to the No. 1 receiver role and Tony Pollard gets even more involved in the offense. To make room though, Dallas had to jettison a player hoping to realize their NFL dreams and it turns out that sacrificial lamb was second-year fullback Nick Ralston. Head coach Mike McCarthy is excited about how he’ll integrate into the offensive, as he’s trouble for defenses because of his speed and agility.

It seems as if the Anthony Barr and Cowboys connection will not go away.

Anthony Barr has gone through a quiet offseason. Nearly five months after his Vikings contract expired, the eight-year Minnesota starter remains a free agent. The former UCLA pass rusher may have a landing spot in Dallas, however. Cowboys executive VP Stephen Jones said Barr remains on the team’s radar, despite the defending NFC East champions having begun their training campa already. Jabril Cox‘s health looks to pertain to the team’s course of action with Barr, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Cox suffered a torn ACL midway through his rookie season, but the Cowboys have been impressed enough with the LSU product’s recovery they did not place him on the active/PUP list to begin camp. Dallas rookie linebacker Damone Clark, however, is not expected to play until at least late this season. The fifth-round pick underwent spinal fusion surgery in March. Cox could push the recently re-signed Leighton Vander Esch for a starting spot, per Hill. The team also, of course, has Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons at the position. Parsons is expected to continue as a hybrid performer, aiding the Cowboys’ pass rush. That would make for an interesting fit alongside Barr, a college pass rusher who has been used sporadically in that capacity as a pro (17.5 career sacks) as well. The Cowboys also signed former third-round pick Malik Jefferson earlier this month.

If the Cowboys want their 2022 season to be a success they will need CeeDee Lamb to have a break out season.

After logging the #1 ranked offense and scoring over 500 points last season, the Dallas Cowboys offense was one of the best in the franchise history. The Cowboys offense obliterated opposing defenses with ease and cruised through its division. The Cowboys averaged 40 points a game against its NFC East counterparts and put on an offensive clinic on how to utilize wide receiving threats like Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, CeeDee Lamb, Cedrick Wilson, Dalton Schultz, along with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. But what separated the Cowboys offense from the majority of their competition was that they had the best trio of receivers in the league with Coop, Gallup, and Lamb. But now that Coop and Wilson are gone and Gallup is on the mend from an ACL injury, the offense will lean heavily on Lamb as WR1. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has all of the traits to be the Cowboys WR1 and have a breakout year. Why #88 is a WR1 and will carry the offense Losing four-time pro bowler Cooper was definitely a blow to Dallas’ offense and put the spotlight on Lamb instantly as Dallas’ best offensive receiving threat. With Coop taking on double teams-and Gallup stretching the field, Lamb made the best of his opportunities and feasted on single coverage to the tune of 79 receptions for 1,102 yards, six touchdowns, and averaged 13.9 yards a reception. In just two short years, Lamb has already accumulated 153 receptions, 2,037 yards, 11 touchdowns, and averages 13.3 per reception. With those stats in his second season, Lamb made his first Pro Bowl appearance with many to follow, and undoubtedly, one reason why Dallas’ front office felt comfortable trading Coop because of Lamb’s ability to be a WR1. Further, Lamb has shown he has the capability of making the big plays when needed-like scoring the game-winning touchdown against the New England Patriots in overtime.

One injury note:

Cowboys OT Matt Waletzko, a rookie fifth-round pick, suffered a shoulder injury during practice today, a person with knowledge of situation said. He exited field and did not return. Exact severity to be known following testing. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 28, 2022

