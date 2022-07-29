 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys 2022 training camp practice #3 recap w/ video & tweets

The highlights of what happened today at Cowboys practice.

By Tony Catalina
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys have completed their third practice of training camp. Let’s check in on some of the highlights through our friends in the Cowboys media.

QB Dak Prescott gets greeted by Cowboys Nation for his 29th birthday as he runs out for practice number three.

With penalties being a major issue in 2021, Mike McCarthy is making it a priority to correct the problem heading into 2022.

After an injury filled season in 2021, Ezekiel Elliott is looking to find ways to help prevent future problems from occurring.

It is only day two as a Dallas Cowboy for KaVontae Turpin but he has already flashed some much needed athleticism.

Defensive backs getting some work in.

WR1 looking smooth through some catching drills.

More Tony Pollard, please.

This season looks to be a big opportunity for Noah Brown.

Dak and Dalton Schultz continue to work on that connection.

THIS. ALL OF THIS.

Trevon Diggs doing what he does best.

Zeke showing that agility and burst that he admitted was missing post-injury last season.

Tony Pollard in space is a dangerous thing.

Welcome to the NFL Rook.

Put some respect on Anthony Brown’s name.

Two players vying for roster spots battling it out.

Touchdown offense? I don’t know, it looks like DeMarcus Lawrence would’ve collected a sack here. You be the judge.

If T.J. Vasher would’ve came down with this one it very well could’ve been an early candidate for catch of the camp.

Then he follows that up with this actual catch of camp a few moments later.

A little housekeeping...

