Cowboys 2022 training camp practice #3 recap w/ video & tweets

The Dallas Cowboys have completed their third practice of training camp. Let’s check in on some of the highlights through our friends in the Cowboys media.

QB Dak Prescott gets greeted by Cowboys Nation for his 29th birthday as he runs out for practice number three.

The fans out here are ready for Dak’s birthday pic.twitter.com/cTDdS7QQ2M — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) July 29, 2022

With penalties being a major issue in 2021, Mike McCarthy is making it a priority to correct the problem heading into 2022.

With Mike McCarthy seeking to reduce penalties after the #Cowboys led the NFL in penalties, the team has officials working practice for the second consecutive day. pic.twitter.com/WInihTyMsa — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) July 29, 2022

After an injury filled season in 2021, Ezekiel Elliott is looking to find ways to help prevent future problems from occurring.

Mike McCarthy talked about all the prehab work that Zeke Elliott does, to make sure he’s getting his quads warmed up, and so that he’s protecting his knee.



Here’s a look at some of that work - he does an extensive routine before each practice. pic.twitter.com/dFhSdXfu16 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) July 29, 2022

It is only day two as a Dallas Cowboy for KaVontae Turpin but he has already flashed some much needed athleticism.

A contested back-shoulder drill is more naturally suited for the T.J. Vashers of the world. But Cowboys rookie WR KaVontae Turpin, listed at 5-7 and 158 pounds, holds his own in second NFL practice. pic.twitter.com/lP5VCbmF9j — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 29, 2022

Defensive backs getting some work in.

WR1 looking smooth through some catching drills.

More Tony Pollard, please.

Tony Pollard in slow motion pic.twitter.com/04Rfeuluie — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) July 29, 2022

Little “passing out of the backfield” work for Zeke and Pollard. #CowboysCamp pic.twitter.com/FGDA0a0YAS — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) July 29, 2022

This season looks to be a big opportunity for Noah Brown.

Dak and Dalton Schultz continue to work on that connection.

First play of team, and Dak Prescott hits Dalton Schultz pic.twitter.com/seBaJSgspf — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) July 29, 2022

THIS. ALL OF THIS.

CeeDee Lamb makes this one-handed catch look easy. pic.twitter.com/If7sKlAWMu — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) July 29, 2022

Trevon Diggs doing what he does best.

Trevon Diggs’ first interception of camp pic.twitter.com/PmOJ8v5Qfl — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 29, 2022

Zeke showing that agility and burst that he admitted was missing post-injury last season.

I think Zeke Elliott got a little something for y’all. pic.twitter.com/vQVSyNManf — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) July 29, 2022

Tony Pollard in space is a dangerous thing.

A redzone screen to Tony Pollard pic.twitter.com/qeoisx7Uil — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) July 29, 2022

Welcome to the NFL Rook.

Cowboys rookie DE Sam Williams tries to bend the edge around LT Tyron Smith. Smith does what he does pic.twitter.com/1vNfE0FY0P — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 29, 2022

Put some respect on Anthony Brown’s name.

Anthony Brown almost had another INT. pic.twitter.com/73xL4Ws3nb — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) July 29, 2022

Two players vying for roster spots battling it out.

Vasher vs. Wright. A jump ball. pic.twitter.com/Bvyk8I8RGj — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) July 29, 2022

Touchdown offense? I don’t know, it looks like DeMarcus Lawrence would’ve collected a sack here. You be the judge.

Dak hits Lamb for an apparent TD in 2 minute, but Tank Lawrence would have had a sack first. pic.twitter.com/qlWzy88qOy — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) July 29, 2022

If T.J. Vasher would’ve came down with this one it very well could’ve been an early candidate for catch of the camp.

Nice play by Isaac Taylor-Stuart on T.J Vasher to break up a touchdown. #CowboysCamp pic.twitter.com/ls1bYzYy7z — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) July 29, 2022

Then he follows that up with this actual catch of camp a few moments later.

Cowboys WR T.J. Vasher and CB Kelvin Joseph had three reps vs. each other this period. Vasher won first. Joseph won second. And then Vasher with the catch of training camp so far for touchdown to end practice. pic.twitter.com/EHVsktlX30 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 29, 2022

A little housekeeping...

CB Quandre Mosely came off the PUP list today. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) July 29, 2022

