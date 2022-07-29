Cowboys injury report: Rookie OT Matt Waletzko ‘is going to miss some time’ but surgery is not required

The Dallas Cowboys are two practices into training camp and are now dealing with an in-practice injury. Shortly after Thursday’s practice began, rookie offensive tackle Matt Waletzko exited with what was being described as a shoulder issue. Reports after practice ended noted that the team was going to run tests, and while the exact specifics are still unknown, initial reports are that he “is going to miss some time.”

Unfortunate for Cowboys rookie OT Matt Waletzko, a talented prospect who will miss valuable developmental reps. Other young talent still in place at reserve tackle. Rookie LG Tyler Smith may double as No. 2 left tackle with Josh Ball the No. 2 right. https://t.co/9TVw5IaniX — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 29, 2022

Waletzko has been expected to compete with second-year tackle Josh Ball for the team’s swing tackle position. Many have noted that this is a precarious sort of bet for the Cowboys to make and that has been the case when both players have been healthy, obviously an injury to either changes the math involved a bit.

The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken noted that first-round pick Tyler Smith “may double” as the number two left tackle. It is possible that Dallas could view Smith as their top swing tackle option with someone like Connor McGovern playing left guard in those particular hypotheticals.

Hopefully Waletzko returns soon.