Dallas Cowboys offensive players gathered to work out ahead of training camp

We have less than a month to go before the Dallas Cowboys arrive in Oxnard for training camp and before we know it reports from the day’s events will be piling in. Sometimes the final weeks ahead of camp can go by the slowest given the extreme anticipation for football activities to fully begin. It is always exciting to see Cowboys players training in what is technically their off time and on Saturday a photo surfaced of various Cowboys offensive players in what looks like Miami.

The Dallas Cowboys offense is putting in work before training camp.



(via @dak) pic.twitter.com/8f6h6zbnJV — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) July 2, 2022

Quarterback Dak Prescott was kind enough to tag his teammates. From left to right you can see that Sean McKeon, Jalen Tolbert, Dak, CeeDee Lamb, and Dalton Schultz are all gathered. Prescott also noted that Ezekiel Elliott was in attendance and just happened to be in the bathroom when the photo was taken.

Frankly stuff like this is always awesome to see. Any time that teammates can workout together is a great thing towards strengthening team chemistry and we have always seen the groups gather in the Dak Prescott era.

Rookie Jalen Tolbert is clearly earning the trust of the veterans as we can see. It was heavily chronicled how Prescott called him ahead of the draft to discuss the possibility of drafting him and what’s more is Tolbert even noted during rookie minicamp that the franchise quarterback had a playbook sent his way right away so he could start learning it.

Hurry up, camp.