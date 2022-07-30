 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cowboys 2022 training camp practice #4 recap w/ video & tweets

The highlights of what happened today at Cowboys practice.

By Dave Halprin
/ new
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys have completed their fourth practice of 2022 training camp. Let’s check in on some of the highlights through our friends in the Cowboys media.

#4 enters.

They got to some special teams at the start of today’s practice. It did not go well for the Cowboys UDFA Jonathan Garibay, but wasn’t bad from their newest kicker signing. Not exactly the start you want from Garibay.

Dan Quinn stays active.

A Cowboys tight end not named Dalton Schultz gets involved on a pass reception. TD!

Jabril Cox shows his wheels and instincts.

Cowboys rested CeeDee Lamb because of tightness, but he got back in for the walk-through portion. Day off tomorrow so we’ll see if he’s fine come Monday.

Fan of busted coverage? James Washington is.

Nahshon Wright makes a highlight with an almost interception.

Zeke with the emphatic cutback.

Nice catch from Simi Fehoko.

The Cowboys draw a crowd.

Update: 4:15pm ET

All appears fine with CeeDee, thankfully.

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...