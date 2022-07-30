Cowboys 2022 training camp practice #4 recap w/ video & tweets

The Dallas Cowboys have completed their fourth practice of 2022 training camp. Let’s check in on some of the highlights through our friends in the Cowboys media.

#4 enters.

A different atmosphere today. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott takes field for the highest-attended practice of training camp so far. After a Sunday off-day, players in pads next week. pic.twitter.com/bJlPU0hZCq — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 30, 2022

They got to some special teams at the start of today’s practice. It did not go well for the Cowboys UDFA Jonathan Garibay, but wasn’t bad from their newest kicker signing. Not exactly the start you want from Garibay.

So the FG battle started today at Cowboys camp. Lirim Hajrullahu went 7-8, going wide left on a 47 yarder. Texas Tech product Jonathan Garibay went 4-8, missing from 44, 47, 45 and 50. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) July 30, 2022

The Cowboys’ kicker competition is underway. Rookie Jonathan Garibay missed wide left, striking NFL Network set lights, on final rep. Former CFL All-Star Lirim Hajrullahu is off to strong start. https://t.co/YhhEnsS7Gh pic.twitter.com/kuz7kmUNT9 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 30, 2022

Dan Quinn stays active.

Dan Quinn taking some one-on-one time with his top two sack leaders #CowboysCamp pic.twitter.com/HBwg8VqJQh — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) July 30, 2022

A Cowboys tight end not named Dalton Schultz gets involved on a pass reception. TD!

Dak Prescott finds Sean McKeon. pic.twitter.com/nlp80Y1BRO — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) July 30, 2022

Jabril Cox shows his wheels and instincts.

Cowboys LB Jabril Cox is back. And so is his range. https://t.co/sMKbA8Mm17 pic.twitter.com/mjZ9fe3KZr — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 30, 2022

Cowboys rested CeeDee Lamb because of tightness, but he got back in for the walk-through portion. Day off tomorrow so we’ll see if he’s fine come Monday.

CeeDee Lamb not taking any team snaps so far. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) July 30, 2022

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb did not participate in team drills today, but he is going through walkthrough-speed work and is in good spirits. Could just be prescribed rest before Sunday off-day. pic.twitter.com/AOmOqrjAIu — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 30, 2022

Fan of busted coverage? James Washington is.

Assignment confusion leads to wide-open touchdown for Cowboys WR James Washington. pic.twitter.com/vnoVXUPzyc — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 30, 2022

Nahshon Wright makes a highlight with an almost interception.

Near pick by Nahshon Wright but still a great PBU to end a short team period. #CowboysCamp pic.twitter.com/M9ogQzvzMi — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) July 30, 2022

Zeke with the emphatic cutback.

Nice catch from Simi Fehoko.

The Cowboys draw a crowd.

A little more than 4k here at Cowboys training camp. The fire marshal said the outdoor facility is full. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) July 30, 2022

Update: 4:15pm ET

All appears fine with CeeDee, thankfully.

Stephen Jones told @dmn_cowboys CeeDee Lamb was getting a veteran day off from team drills and that he’s fine physically. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) July 30, 2022