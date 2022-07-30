Cowboys try out former Dan Quinn draft pick DE Takk McKinley

The Dallas Cowboys concluded their last unpadded training camp practice on Saturday, and have seen the defense make the most of it with strong play in the secondary. Next week will be the first real chance to evaluate the defensive line, which could still be a work in progress as the Cowboys worked out a new player.

Former Falcons and Browns defensive end Takk McKinley worked out for the Cowboys, according to ESPN NFL reporter Field Yates.

The Cowboys tried out pass rusher Takk McKinley, who played for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as a first round pick for the Falcons. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 30, 2022

McKinley was the 26th overall pick in the 2017 draft, and a target for the Cowboys who took defensive end Taco Charlton two picks later. The UCLA pass rusher got off to a fast start with the Falcons, playing for current Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, with six sacks as a rookie.

After a shoulder injury caused McKinley to miss 12 games in 2020, the Falcons moved on and waived him. He would only appear in four games on a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns in 2021 after a torn Achilles.

The Cowboys are still very early in their training camp process, but their potential roster moves continue to point to positions of concern throughout the offseason. Dallas addressed defensive end and wide receiver in the second and third rounds of the draft, but is still looking for outside help at both positions.

McKinley could be a high-upside veteran to reunite with Quinn, or a potential progress-stopper for young players like Sam Williams and Chauncey Golston, depending on how the Cowboys decide to move forward after his workout.